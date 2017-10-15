Champlain National Bank donates $20K to Fort Ti

TICONDEROGA | Champlain National Bank has gifted $20,000 to Fort Ticonderoga to be used toward restoration of the pavilion located on the Fort’s grounds.

“Fort Ticonderoga is thrilled to have the generous donation of Champlain National Bank to help support the restoration and adaptive re-use of the pavilion, the Pell 1826 home,” Beth Hill, president and CEO of Fort Ticonderoga said. “This national historic landmark will be a tourism hub on the shores of Lake Champlain, preserve a national historic landmark and grow our region’s economy.”

Once the restoration is completed, the Pavilion at Fort Ticonderoga will serve visitors through a new exhibition highlighting America’s earliest story of preservation, a teaching kitchen and culinary program, a variety of other educational programs, and additional services and amenities.

“We’re excited about the next phase of renovation and restoration at Fort Ticonderoga and how the Fort is working as an economic driver in the area,” Champlain National Bank President and CEO Steven Cacchio said. “This space is going to allow for new opportunities for engagement with the community and we’re proud to support projects that will benefit the greater region in which we serve.”

Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today.