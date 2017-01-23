Champlain National Bank donation

×
Photo provided
Steven Cacchio and John Remillard.
ELIZABETHTOWN – In a show of support for one of the area’s largest hospitals, Champlain National Bank has gifted $20,000 to Elizabethtown Community Hospital for their expansion project.
