Champlain National Bank launches holiday donation drive

ELIZABETHTOWN | Employees at Champlain National Bank are spearheading projects throughout Essex and Clinton counties to help make the holidays a little brighter for local families.
The Project We Care program at Champlain National Bank partners with local agencies throughout the region to help them collect toys, food, and other items, which are provided to people in need in our communities during the holidays.
In Westport, Plattsburgh (500 Route 3 location), and Champlain, Project We Care is working in partnership with area schools to provide gifts for children and families who another social service agency might not reach, and who might not have much under their Christmas tree.
We are looking for people who would be willing to help us by adopting a child. To help, please visit any of these branches, where you will find a Christmas tree full of tags, with each tag listing a local child’s wish and need for this Christmas.
These gifts do need to be returned wrapped with the tag attached by Dec. 13. Please call 983-3316 or 561-6000 for more information.
The Elizabethtown branch is collecting toys for ACAP’s Holidays Are For Sharing program, which provides parents with new toys to give to their children on Christmas Day.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off to our Elizabethtown branch and the staff there will make sure it gets to a child who might not receive a gift otherwise. The phone number in Elizabethtown is 873-6347 if you need more information.
In Keene, they are collecting food for the Keene Food Pantry, which sees an increased need during the holiday season. Please drop off non-perishable food items during the month of December and we’ll make sure they are delivered to the Keene Food Pantry in time for the holidays.
They are also participating in the community collaboration between St. Brendan’s Church, the Keene Valley Congregational Church, and the Neighborhood House to collect gifts for local children. To help, stop by the branch and take an angel or mitten tag listing a gift for a child in Keene. Return the item either wrapped or unwrapped with the tag attached. You can call 576-9515 for more information.
The Willsboro branch is focusing on helping senior citizens in the community this holiday season.
They are collecting food, which will be made into food gift baskets, and warm clothing to be donated to local seniors who may need a little help this holiday season and winter.
To help, drop off any holiday meal food item or gently used adult winter clothing, like coats, hats, gloves, scarves to the Willsboro branch. You can call 963-4201 for more information.
In Lake Placid and Saranac Lake they are collecting toys, which will be given to Families First to distribute. Tags listing a local child’s Christmas gift wish will be located in those two branches. Please return the unwrapped gift to either Lake Placid or Saranac Lake by Dec. 13. If you need more details about the program, you can call 523-7070.
“Our communities are extremely generous during the holidays, providing to those who are less fortunate,” Director of Marketing Jackie Hallock said. “As the local bank, we look for opportunities where we can make a difference right here. It’s important to us that we can keep everything donated here, where the need is great.”