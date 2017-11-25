Champlain National Bank launches holiday donation drive

ELIZABETHTOWN | Employees at Champlain National Bank are spearheading projects throughout Essex and Clinton counties to help make the holidays a little brighter for local families.

The Project We Care program at Champlain National Bank partners with local agencies throughout the region to help them collect toys, food, and other items, which are provided to people in need in our communities during the holidays.

In Westport, Plattsburgh (500 Route 3 location), and Champlain, Project We Care is working in partnership with area schools to provide gifts for children and families who another social service agency might not reach, and who might not have much under their Christmas tree.

We are looking for people who would be willing to help us by adopting a child. To help, please visit any of these branches, where you will find a Christmas tree full of tags, with each tag listing a local child’s wish and need for this Christmas.

These gifts do need to be returned wrapped with the tag attached by Dec. 13. Please call 983-3316 or 561-6000 for more information.

The Elizabethtown branch is collecting toys for ACAP’s Holidays Are For Sharing program, which provides parents with new toys to give to their children on Christmas Day.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off to our Elizabethtown branch and the staff there will make sure it gets to a child who might not receive a gift otherwise. The phone number in Elizabethtown is 873-6347 if you need more information.

In Keene, they are collecting food for the Keene Food Pantry, which sees an increased need during the holiday season. Please drop off non-perishable food items during the month of December and we’ll make sure they are delivered to the Keene Food Pantry in time for the holidays.

They are also participating in the community collaboration between St. Brendan’s Church, the Keene Valley Congregational Church, and the Neighborhood House to collect gifts for local children. To help, stop by the branch and take an angel or mitten tag listing a gift for a child in Keene. Return the item either wrapped or unwrapped with the tag attached. You can call 576-9515 for more information.