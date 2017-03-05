Champlain National Bank receives high honor

Champlain National Bank earns five star BauerFinancial rating

ELIZABETHTOWN — Champlain National Bank has again earned the highest rating of five stars from the nation’s bank and credit union rating firm BauerFinancial.  

This rating indicates that BauerFinancial considers Champlain National Bank to be a superior institution and has placed Champlain National Bank on its Recommended Report.

“We are proud to receive this superior rating,” President and CEO Steven Cacchio said. “The entire staff at Champlain National Bank works hard to ensure the bank stays financially sound and to offer our community not only a local choice, but one that is rated well on a national level.”

Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today.

