Champlain National Bank Saranac Lake location now open

× Expand Photo provided Dignitaries gathered at a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Champlain National Bank’s Saranac Lake branch on Aug. 22. Pictured above (L-R) is Lori Verzillo, Deena McCullough, Renee Darrah, Teresa Sayward, Ray Martin, Peter Paine III, Steven Cacchio, Peter Paine Jr., Rich Shapiro, Bill Kissel, Rebecca Miner and Jackie Hallock.

SARANAC LAKE | The Champlain National Bank in Saranac Lake is now open for business.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Aug. 22 to officially welcome the new branch located on Lake Flower Avenue in the Saranac Lake shopping center.

The bank will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Offerings include business accounts, loans, mortgages and 24/7 access to a deposit-taking ATM.

“We are the only locally owned and managed bank in Saranac Lake, and being the local bank is at the core of all decisions we make,” Director of Marketing Jackie Hallock said. “We’ve heard from the community that they value supporting local businesses first, and we know they will discover the benefits of banking local by giving us a try.”

In addition to the Saranac Lake location, Champlain National Bank has branches in Willsboro, Westport, Elizabethtown, Crown Point, Keene, Plattsburgh, Champlain and Lake Placid.

“Since the opening of our branch in Lake Placid, we watched the Saranac Lake community grow and expand,” Champlain National Bank President and CEO Steven Cacchio said. “We look forward to further developing our relationships here, and supporting the community.”