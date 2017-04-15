Champlain native nets prestigious navy assignment

CHAMPLAIN — A 2008 Northern Clinton Central High School graduate and Champlain native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of a crew working aboard one of the world’s most advanced ballistic missile submarines, USS Wyoming.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kraft, an electrician’s technician (radio), serves aboard the Kings Bay-based boat, one of 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines.

Kraft is responsible for maintaining and dealing with various communications between subs and shore side facilities.

“I’m a communications expert so I love the technical aspect of learning how actual communications really work,” said Kraft.

The Navy’s ballistic missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as undetectable launch platforms for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

They are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles, and they are the only survivable leg of the nation’s strategic nuclear forces, which also include land-based missiles and aircraft.

The Ohio-class design allows the submarines to operate for 15 or more years between major overhauls.

According to Navy officials, submarine sailors are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy.

“I love serving on this sub because of the camaraderie and the tight-knit family atmosphere I continue to develop with my fellow shipmates,” said Kraft.

The training is highly technical and each crew has to be able to operate, maintain, and repair every system or piece of equipment on board.

Regardless of their specialty, everyone also has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.

“We demand the highest standards from our sailors, both professionally and personally,” said Rear Adm. Randy Crites, commander of Submarine Group 10 in Kings Bay. “Their chain of command, family and our great nation take immense pride in their devotion and service. These sailors are absolutely crucial to ensuring our ships and submarines are operating at their best - always mission ready, providing our nation with the greatest Navy the world has ever known. I’m so very proud these sailors are on our team.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Kraft and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.

“The Navy has given me the drive to be a better person, leader and it’s given me the tools to grow as a sailor,” said Kraft.