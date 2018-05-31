Champlain paint-and-sip planned for man fighting cancer

× Expand Photo provided A paint-and-sip fundraiser to benefit Don Shoram has he battles cancer for the second time is planned for June 12.

CHAMPLAIN | Faced with ever-mounting medical bills, a local family is raising money for a man battling cancer for the second time.

A paint-and-sip fundraiser to benefit Don Shoram, a Champlain-based driver for Casella battling stage four colon cancer, is planned for June 12, 6 p.m., at the Champlain Meeting House.

Shoram, 49, was first diagnosed in 2016.

He walked into the Emergency Room at CVPH, thinking he had a kidney stone, before learning that he had colon cancer.

He had a portion of his lower intestine removed, and after two months of being out of work, he was given the word:

“They said he was good to go,” said Jennifer Shoram, his wife.

His family was relieved.

But after over a year of routine checkups, in February his bloodwork came back with troubling signs: elevated tumor markers. His medical team retested the blood, and finding those markers elevated even more, did a CT scan.

He had a walnut-sized tumor in his liver and another in his lung. After a biopsy, he was diagnosed.

Within a week, he was scheduled for another round of chemotherapy.

“He has already missed many days of work due to appointments and testing,” the family wrote on their fundraising page. “Don is our primary earner. Financially, we are already starting to struggle with the missed work.

“We want to be able to focus on him beating this cancer and not have to worry so much about if we are going to have a roof over our family’s head tomorrow!”

Tickets to the paint-and-sip fundraiser, lead by local artist Renee Hall, is set for 6-8 p.m. at the Champlain Meeting House on Main Street. Tickets are $30 per person. Anyone wishing to donate to the cause can visit gofundme.com/donshoram, or visit facebook.com /paintwithrenee for more information.