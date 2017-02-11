Champlain resident to share story on heart attack

× Expand Photo provided Pictured above is the Executive Committee who organizes the event. (L-R first row) Jody Carpenter, Julie Kramer and Linda Bourgeois. (L-R second row) Kerry Haley, Tammy Bell-Martin, Rosemary Souza-Botten and Michelle Senecal.

PLATTSBURGH — She awoke in the middle of the night with her chest throbbing.

Suzanne Bechard, 64 at the time, had noticed something strange just days before while exercising: her arms felt like “bags of water,” and flu-like symptoms followed.

On the night of her heart attack, Bechard didn’t go to the hospital — even after the pressure spread from her lower rib cage to her chest and down her left arm.

If it wouldn’t of been for a few colleagues, who the Champlain resident refers to as her “guardian angels,” she would’ve never went to the doctors and learned she had a heart attack. “I didn’t feel any pain,” she said. “I actually thought it was my gallbladder — I had no clue it was my heart.”

Bechard will share her story next week at Stepping Out For Your Heart, the annual event organized by the Foundation of CVPH to raise awareness of cardiovascular health for local women.

This event doubles as a fundraiser for CVPH to provide enhanced care for cardiovascular patients and community health screenings.

Last year, more than 100 local residents benefitted from this funding, according to the organization.

The event, said Michelle Senecal, an organizer, started three years after the American Heart Association stopped facilitating the “Go Red For Women” campaign in Plattsburgh.

“We took it on because we wanted to make sure women were aware of their heart health,” she said. “Our goal is to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.”

According to a survey through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease accounted for 111 deaths per 100,000 Clinton County residents between 2013 to 2015.

The number in Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties was slightly higher at 120 deaths.

Coronary heart disease, Bechard said, runs in her family. In fact, her older brother died from a heart attack at the age of 66.

“If I hadn’t been in the shape I was in,” she said, “I could’ve died.”

During the event, Bechard will issue pointers on preventing potential heart attacks, such as going to the doctors for anything out of the ordinary and routine bloodwork and screening.

Her biggest message to local women:

“The golden years suck, but you just gotta keep moving.”

The night will also feature several other speakers, such as Luis Sierra of ADK Yoga in Plattsburgh, who will discuss the concept of mindfulness.

“These practices encourage people to connect with their experience as it occurs and to explore their choices in establishing healthier patterns of life, cultivating more wholesome qualities of mind and heart,” Sierra told the Sun in an email.

Last year, CVPH raised $14,000, said Senecal. They’re shooting for $19,000 this time.

“We hope people will come out and support our efforts.”

Stepping Out For Your Heart will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 at the West Side Ballroom on New York Road. Registration begins at 4 p.m. The event includes break out sessions with speakers, a heart-healthy dinner, silent auction and gifts for each guess. Tickets cost $50 for seniors and $65 for everyone else. RSVP’s must be made by Feb. 13. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 518-314-3359, email msenecal@cvph.org or visit uvmhealth.org/cvph.