Champlain revitalization plans revealed

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Monica Ryan of River Street Planning & Development presented the possible future revitalization plans for the village of Champlain.

CHAMPLAIN — A team of consultants the village hired to a draft revitalization plan have revealed their initial findings.

River Street Planning & Development officials want to convert the green space on Main Street into a magnet for “funky, fresh and fun” business owners who would add a zap of fresh energy to the village.

Doing so, they said, would help attract business to a community that has been struggling since the arrival of the Adirondack Northway a half-century ago.

“Not everything is going to happen overnight,” said Margaret Irwin of River Street Planning & Development. “But this is our long-term goal.”

Normand Koslofsky said he hopes new businesses will come in to help bring back vibrancy to the town.

“When the Northway came in, everyone started going past our towns and stores left,” said the village resident. “I hope these changes will get them back.”

Trustee Janet McFetridge, who is part of the committee spearheading this revitalization, said both parties are in the midst of coming up with some type of niche that would appeal to residents, business owners and guests alike.

“We want to create a place where people will want to come visit,” she said. “My vision is to focus on the river, but that hasn’t been decided yet.”

× Expand Photo by Janet McFetridge The Champlain Playground today.

What has been decided on, however, is converting the village-owned parcel on Main Street into a community park.

This has been identified as a short-term goal to kick-off the revitalization process, said Irwin.

Right now, that open green space houses a basketball court, pavilion and the Champlain Playground. Water Street wraps around the parcel connecting two homes to Main Street. Beyond that road, sits privately-owned land in front of the Great Chazy River that’s currently filled with tall grass and trees.

The parcel is a considered a floodplain, meaning no permanent structures can be built, according to FEMA regulations. So planners and village officials decided to create another park.

The basketball court, playground and pavilion would be moved deeper onto the lot to remove the tall wire fence along the sidewalk that prevents balls from going into the road and add streetscaping instead.

A canoe/kayak launch access point would be added, along with a picnic area and splash pad for kids to run around in.

With these changes, the team of consultants hopes to not only bring in new businesses, but new residents as well.

Irwin hinted to town officials to start working with realtors and housing developers to construct larger affordable homes on Prospect Street, along with “tiny homes” for millennials and seniors on Ashline Drive.

Town of Champlain resident Kiersten Brown asked the committee and firm representatives when looking into possibly constructing new homes to consider people with disabilities.

Brown said she’s been wanting to move to the village for years, but due to her husband being disabled, she’s had a difficult time finding a home without stairs that can accommodate a family of four.

Along with ADA compliant houses, Brown also asked the representatives to consider thinking of the disabled children when designing the park.

“I love the idea and I think it’s great,” she said. “But it’s not disability friendly and it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

All these plans are not final yet, said Irwin, including converting the “ugly” Elm Street Bridge into a flower bridge.

“Don’t panic,” Irwin said. “This all is just another way to start thinking.”

The firm and committee are in the process of putting together a final draft plan, which should be completed within the next few weeks.

Several residents were excited with the plans that were presented last week, including village resident Chad Deans.

“I thought they had a lot of good ideas,” Deans said after the presentation ended. “It’s definitely going to take the village in a great direction.”

These plans can be viewed at the village office. For more information, call 518-298-4152 or visit http://www.vchamplain.com/VChamplain/.