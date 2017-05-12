Champlain Spine and Pain Management nets new locale

× The new Champlain Spine and Pain Management facility will open on Tom Miller Road sometime next year. According to owner Dr. Thierry Bonnabesse, the facility will give the business the ability to practice state of the art medicine. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — A new Tom Miller Road surgery facility received early approval from the Clinton County Planning Board last week.

The new 7,500 square foot pain clinic — Champlain Spine and Pain Management — comes under the ownership of Dr. Thierry Bonnabesse, who first founded the private practice in 2004.

A representative of Bonnabesse’s office said that the new facility will be a second location, joining the current location on Feathers Drive — a side street off of Tom Miller Road.

“What we’ll be able to do with this new facility is bring some procedures to the area that are state of the art,” said Bonnabesse. “We’re essentially bringing 21st century medicine to the North Country.”

OPENING IN 2018

The Tom Miller Road location — which may be open as soon as next year — will be located west of F.W. Webb and feature two operating rooms for outpatient procedures, according to RMS Project Engineer Aaron Ovios.

“It’s a very modern-looking building,” Ovios said, of the new building plans.

“Not a whole lot of traffic or noise,” he told the planning board.

Bonnabesse said that while he wasn’t sure of the exact cost of the facility, it is definitely a multi-million dollar project.

Consideration of the project prompted one planning board member to contemplate the future of Tom Miller Road.

“We keep seeing all this development on Tom Miller Road without much consideration of bike and pedestrian traffic,” said City of Plattsburgh Engineer and Planning Board Member Kevin Farrington.

“If nothing else, at least set it back, just in case that day ever comes,” he added.

Ovios said that the plans left ample room for future development of pedestrian walkways:

“There’s definitely room available if the county or the town were to build a sidewalk,” he said.

A site plan review of the new facility was unanimously approved by the planning board.