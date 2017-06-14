Champlain to host fitness series

× The town of Champlain will be hosting its first-ever Fitness in the Parks summer program this year. Activities include fly fishing, zumba and family games. An official schedule is yet to be released online. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Want to do taekwondo? How about fly fishing?

You can this summer thanks to Rouses Point and Champlain locking in over $3,000 from the Foundation of CVPH to facilitate more outdoor recreation.

This Fitness in the Parks summer program will showcase a different activity each week in Perry’s Mills Park in the town of Champlain, Bill Earl Park in the village of Champlain and Civic Center Park in Rouses Point.

This summer’s line-up includes zumba, fly fishing, dodge ball, cardio fitness, taekwondo, hip hop dancing, karate and archery.

Starting the end of this month, the three municipalities will be offering this first-ever weekly activities program to all residents within the town.

Each week, one to two activities will take place until mid-August. Some classes, like cardio fitness and hip hop dancing, will be offered for two weeks instead of just one.

Registration will be open up until the day before each activity.

Rouses Point Recreation Leader Jan Letourneau is hopeful Fitness in the Parks will tie into its new summer offerings — outdoor exercise equipment along the recreation path behind the Rouses Point Civic Center and pickleball — that’s expected to be completed sometime this July.

“We’re hoping that our classes will be interesting enough to get people out of their houses,” said Letourneau. “We’re going to keep trying our best to find new activities for the kids and the adults to do here.”

Village of Champlain Trustee Janet McFetridge hopes that this program will get people to participate in their existing summer offerings, like their rowing program.

“We want to continue to expand our activities,” she said. “We want to get more people outside into our lovely village.”

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Fitness in the Parks is funded through the Healthy Neighborhoods Fund Initiative and administered through the Foundation of CVPH.

The program started last year to introduce less traditional types of physical activities to residents of all ages and abilities.

The five-week program offered karate, gymnastics, golf, archery and hip hop dancing to the city of Plattsburgh and towns of Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac and Schuyler Falls.

Municipalities from all over Clinton County were able to apply for funding from the $10,000 pot this year.

Here’s the rest of the benefactors:

City of Plattsburgh — $1,200 for karate, hip hop and golf

Town of Plattsburgh — $1,150 for archery, karate and pickleball

Saranac — $700 for hip hop dancing and karate

Schuyler Falls — $950 for karate, golf and archery

To make a donation or learn more about Fitness in the Parks, contact the Foundation at CVPH at 562-7169 or Project Manager Laurie Williams at 534-9807.

Schedule of upcoming activities

June 26-30:

Hip hop dancing at 1 p.m. for ages 6-9 and 2 p.m. for ages 10 and up at Bill Earl Park

July 10-14:

Hip hop dancing from 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 6-9 and 11 a.m. to noon for ages 10 and up at Civic Center Park

Cardio fitness at 6:15 p.m. at Bill Earl Park

July 17-21:

Taekwondo at 4 p.m.

July 31-Aug.4:

Karate from 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 4-7 and 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 8-18 at Civic Center Park

Aug. 7-11:

Cardio fitness at 6:15 p.m. at Bill Earl Park

Aug. 4-18:

Taekwondo at 4 p.m. at Bill Earl Park

Archery from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 8-12 and 7 to 8 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Civic Center Park

A schedule is yet to be released for the town of Champlain.