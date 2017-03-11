Champlain to host workshops on gardening and canning

× Expand Photo by Janet McFetridge Nicci Molinski and her daughter, Cora, are participating in a kid’s activity in the community garden. The village hopes to bring back the kid’s garden plot this year.

CHAMPLAIN — Ready to get your hands dirty?

Champlain Trustee Janet McFetridge is planning to offer gardening and canning workshops this spring and summer.

“We want to encourage people to grow their own veggies and learn how to preserve them,” she said.

All plants start with a single seed, so that’s where the lessons will start, said McFetridge.

Champlain resident Jim Rabideau has already agreed to host the first workshop on seed starting at the Champlain Meeting House.

The lesson will teach the basics of planting a seed, including what potting mixture and containers to use, said Rabideau. Tips will be given on watering, lighting and ways to save money.

Rabideau said he’s been gardening for 55 years. His mother taught him how.

“I remember her baking soil in the oven to sterilize it before there was seed starting mix,” he said. “She knew what was she was doing and I learned from the best.”

Rabideau said he looks forward to sharing that knowledge he’s obtained from his mother, along with other gardening books, in the upcoming workshop, the date of which is yet to be determined.

A follow up workshop will feature canning.

Canning is a method of preserving a variety of foods in airtight containers.

This lesson, McFetridge said, will focus mainly on canning vegetables, such as beans, carrots and asparagus.

Details of when the workshop will take place and who will instruct the class has yet to be determined.

The idea of hosting gardening and canning workshops came about late last year when McFetridge started an online poll to see what residents would like to see offered this year at the Champlain Meeting House.

Learning about these two hands-on hobbies was one of the top responses.

This topic came up again during last month’s board meeting after Trustee Kimberly Trombley addressed the importance of the community garden.

“It’s difficult for some people to garden,” she said during the meeting. “Not all backyards have spaces for gardening.”

The village of Champlain has been offering residents the opportunity to use the community garden located near the Champlain Playground for the past five years.

The garden, which normally opens in May, allows people the chance to grow produce for themselves, the local farmer’s market and JCEO food shelf.

McFetridge said she thought by teaching people how to garden and can goods, it would encourage more residents to get outside and join the community garden or start one of their own.

For more information or updates, visit the “Champlain Meeting House” Facebook page or call 298-5548. To reserve a spot in this year’s community garden, contact the village office at 298-4152.