Champlain woman faces Leandra's Law charge after leading police on high-speed pursuit

PLATTSBURGH | A Champlain woman has been charged with aggravated DWAI-Drugs under Leandra’s Law, a class E felony, after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Thursday with young children in the vehicle.

A Nissan Versa pulled into the SP Chazy parking lot with the horn blowing at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, state police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old male from Peru, told police he was involved in a domestic dispute with Sheena M. Kimbler, of Champlain, as the two were driving north on State Route 9.

Two children ages 2 and 4 were in the vehicle.

As authorities interviewed the unidentified man outside of the car, Kimbler locked herself in the vehicle with the children. Kimber, 26, allegedly then started the car and drove north on State Route 9, with troopers immediately in pursuit.

After an eight-mile chase with a top speed of 70 mph, Kimbler pulled over on Elm Street in the Town of Champlain, but locked herself in the car and refused to exit.

“After several commands to exit the vehicle, troopers broke the driver side window and removed Kimbler from the vehicle, and took her into custody,” said state police in a statement.

The children were uninjured.

Authorities found Kimbler to be in possession of less than a gram of marijuana, and the driver previously told authorities she had consumed several pills as they drove.

She was transported to the University of Vermont Health Care Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh due to her consumption of the pills.

Kimbler was later charged with Leandra’s Law-Aggravated DWAI-Drugs, a class E felony, third degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second degree reckless endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, third degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree harassment.

The suspect was also charged with several vehicle and traffic violations.

She was arraigned in the Town of Chazy Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 bond.

Kimber remained incarcerated as of Friday morning. She is to reappear in the Town of Chazy Court on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.