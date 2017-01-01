Changes upcoming at North Creek United Methodist Church

NORTH CREEK — At a church meeting Oct. 30, a decision was made to allow the North Creek United Methodist Church buildings to be placed into the care and responsibility of the United Methodist Conference. The conference will have the option to sell the buildings or maintain them.

The church will maintain their charter and standing in the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church. 

In an additional action, the church meeting has voted to move their location for worship to Saint James Catholic Church about one hundred feet South. 

St. James worships at 8 a.m. and we will continue to worship at 10 a.m.

Organizers expect to conclude Sunday Worship in their present church sanctuary Jan. 1,  2017, with the first service at St. James on Jan. 8.

Tags

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines