Changes upcoming at North Creek United Methodist Church

NORTH CREEK — At a church meeting Oct. 30, a decision was made to allow the North Creek United Methodist Church buildings to be placed into the care and responsibility of the United Methodist Conference. The conference will have the option to sell the buildings or maintain them.

The church will maintain their charter and standing in the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church.

In an additional action, the church meeting has voted to move their location for worship to Saint James Catholic Church about one hundred feet South.

St. James worships at 8 a.m. and we will continue to worship at 10 a.m.

Organizers expect to conclude Sunday Worship in their present church sanctuary Jan. 1, 2017, with the first service at St. James on Jan. 8.