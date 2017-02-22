Charitable groups cheer proposed gaming reforms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Marlon E via Creative Commons Proposed state reforms in gaming regulations will make it easier to raise funds, say charitable organizations.

TICONDEROGA — The games are a fabric of small town culture:

Bingo balls, raffle tickets and bell jars at your local church or volunteer fire department.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, the Moose, Eagles, Lions and the Elks —

Hundreds of civic institutions across the state have raffles and games to flesh out their fundraising efforts, which trickle back into the community through donations and contributions.

A series of proposed state gaming reforms announced last week will seek to modernize gaming statutes and make it easier for these charitable organizations to raise funds.

The proposal, according to the governor’s office, consolidates a number of regulations and contains nearly a dozen changes.

Among them: Allowing patrons to use debit and credit cards on raffle tickets and games, the ability to conduct off-site gaming (and on Sundays), relaxing advertising restrictions, minimizing paperwork and boosting bell jar and Bingo prize limitations.

Prize limitations for bell jar would be increased from $500 to $1,000 (maximum aggregate prizes would increase from $3,000 to $6,000) and bingo, from $1,000 to $5,000 with maximum aggregate prizes increasing from $3,000 to $15,000.

Charitable organizations have welcomed the proposals, calling them long overdue.

“Our basic thrust has been modernizing the games so they’re more attractive for people to use,” said Paul Erkkinen, state secretary and COO for the New York State Elks Association.

Legalizing charitable poker, which has so far been closed to fraternal organizations, may also boost participation.

One classic mainstay of many organizations is the bell jar, a game in which a participant pulls a tab from an index card to reveal a prize.

The technology has essentially remained the same since the 1860s.

The reform would allow fire departments to conduct that game during community events like the Ticonderoga StreetFest — not just restricted to the firehouse.

“It sounds like it might be a benefit for us,” said Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts. “It might open up opportunities for us.”

Boosting those prizes, and revealing prizes online, may shore up declining membership — especially among young people, say advocates.

Erkkinen said the aim is not to compete with gaming facilitates run by Native Americans: An online bell jar is not a slot machine, he said, and there is no set prize.

“With these, the tickets are already printed; it is not randomized, and the price is printed at the top. Typically the prize is $500,” he said.

But the proposed reforms remain murky on fee structures, simply stating the law would “provide flexibility” for fee-setting by transferring provisions from statute to the state Gaming Commission regulations.

A critical reform, said Erkkinen, is reducing the annual fee structure, which would relieve a large burden from the thousands of organizations and allow them to return more donations to the community.

Over the past 10 years, Elks statewide have returned $19 million to their respective communities — or $350 in contributions for each member.

Roger Friedman, of the Town of Schroon Lions Club, said the proposed reforms will not have an immediate impact on his local organization, but it will help facilitate fundraisers.

“It just makes the playing field a little less regulated, which appears not to be a bad thing, and it should allow these organizations to raise the funds they need to continue their programs,” Friedman said.

The proposed reforms would also reduce the number of years that a charitable organization must be in existence to conduct games of chance, and permit alcoholic beverages to be included as prizes.

John Bernardi, CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region, said he is generally in favor of the reforms, but the state needs to continue to safeguard against bad apples.

“What we all want is to make sure there isn’t foul play that gives us a bad name, but those are rare,” Bernardi said. “It’s very good to make it more manageable for nonprofits of all different sizes to raise funds and not bind them up in red tape that at times, can be really critical for nonprofits.”

The law would also be open to volunteer fire departments and emergency squads across the state, who often must supplement their budgets through fundraising.

Patty Bashaw, Essex County EMS Director, said the proposal likely won’t have a large impact on the county’s volunteer agencies.

“While we always appreciate efforts to reduce restrictions on EMS, we need to keep exploring every avenue we can to raise money to offset expenses,” Bashaw said. “I don’t think for the normal volunteer agency this will have a huge impact. They don’t do it now because they don’t have the manpower to do fundraising.”

But what the state can do, Bashaw said, is help alleviate manpower issues.

“The state Bureau of EMS needs an increased budget in order to hire vacancies they have for us to help with initiatives,” Bashaw said — not a $3 million reduction.

The New York State Gaming Commission will conduct public hearings across the state in coming months to gather input from charitable organizations on any additional improvements.

To learn more, visit gaming.ny.gov.