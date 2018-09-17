Charity golf tourney to benefit Ben Osborn Memorial Fund

× Expand Photo via benosbornfund.org Benjamin Osborn

QUEENSBURY | The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund will team up with Berkshire Bank, Whiteman Chevrolet and Northeastern Fine Jewelry to host upcoming charity golf tournament, “The Ben – 2018,” to be held Friday, Sept. 28 at the Top of the World Golf Course in Lake George.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament format is a four-man scramble.

For prize winning, there will be a closest-to-the-pin contest and a straight-line-drive contest. A hole-in-one shot will win a participant a brand new Chevrolet.

There will also be a longest-drive contest with male and female divisions and prizes for low score and low team score. The entry fee is $125 per player with cart for 18 holes of golf including lunch at the turn and free keg beer, water and soft drinks. Guests are welcome and individuals will be paired with other players.

A reception with live music, hors d’oeuvres, a 50 / 50 raffle, a silent and limited live auction and an awards ceremony will immediately follow the tournament.

“The Ben – 2018” benefits the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, a regional 501 (c) 3 organization which was created in memory of Cpl. Benjamin D. Osborn of Queensbury.

Osborn was killed during combat operations in Kunar Province, Afghanistan on June 15, 2010 while serving in the United States Army during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Ben’s Fund supports children with need in conjunction with 47 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs and field trip admission expenses.

Additionally, the fund awards two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors from participating school districts and donates household and personal care items to 12 local food pantries.

Ben’s Fund has so far helped over 10,000 children. At Christmas and Thanksgiving, Ben’s Fund adopts students, families and local organizations for gift giving, food and cheer. During the 2017 holiday season, over $15,000 of food and gifts were donated to local children and families with need.

Additionally, the fund provides clothing changes, healthy snacks, blankets and head lice treatment kits to nurses at elementary schools. Ben’s Fund offers a literacy program for providing books to kids anytime all of the time, through 17 local Ben’s Book Stations. Their seventh initiative is providing a 17-item personal hygiene kit to emerging teens. To date, over 500 kits have been distributed to schools.

Those interested in being a title sponsor, hole sponsor, player or auction item donor are welcomed. All contributions go directly to those Ben’s Fund serves, children.

To participate, contact William D. Osborn, president of Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, at benosbornfund@gmail.com or call 518-792-4514.