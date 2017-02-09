Charity hockey event to raise funds for St. Judes

Clinton Correctional officers to duke it out on ice for charity

by

CLINTON COUNTY — The fourth annual Clinton Correction Officers’ Winter Classic will return to the region this Saturday.

This year, the outdoor charity event, which has raised nearly $15,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Clinton Correctional Facility Officers In Need Fund in the last three years, will be bigger than ever.

“This event has gotten bigger every year, and we hope to have it for many more years to come,” said Liam Mahoney, an organizer of the event. 

Two hockey teams completely comprised of corrections officers from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora will battle it out, followed by a performance by Completely Stranded, Plattsburgh’s premier improv group.

Organizers say raffles and auctions are also slated, with concessions available throughout the day. 

This event raises money through sponsorships and donations from the NYSCOPBA, local businesses and area residents. 

“We started the Winter Classic in March of 2014 prior to the escape of our facility in June of 2015,” said Mahoney in an email. “But it has become a day of morale building and stress relief for ourselves and the community ever since.”

The winter classic will be held this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Mahoney with any questions at 335-9203.

