Charter fined for missing goals on broadband rollout

ALBANY | A state regulatory agency has determined Charter Communications has failed to extend its cable network and expand high-speed internet service and has fined the provider $2 million.

Charter was required to expand their network as part of their 2016 merger deal with Time Warner.

But the Connecticut-based provider, the parent company of Spectrum cable, has repeatedly fallen short, according to the state Public Service Commission (PSC), who claims Charter has bypassed extending service to 18,363 addresses.

“As a condition of our approval of Charter’s merger two years ago, we required Charter to make significant investments in its network,” said PSC Chairman John B. Rhodes in a statement. “Our investigation shows that Charter failed to meet its obligations to expand the reach of its network to unserved and underserved customers at the required pace and that it failed to justify why it wasn’t able to meet its obligations.”

Most locations are in New York City, but addresses in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Schenectady, Albany and Mt. Vernon were also flagged.

The PSC also ordered Charter to revise its overall 145,000 addresses-buildout plan to remove the rejected addresses and file a revised plan within 21 days.

The state agency also threatened to revoke approval of the merger if Charter doesn’t agree to pay the fine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said $2 million is “a minimal cost” of doing business in the state, and accused the media giant of “abusing” state residents and “deceiving the public.”

The ruling comes just six months ahead of the state’s self-imposed deadline to complete a universal broadband program.

If Charter had not agreed to the build out, the franchise would not have been approved, and the company would not have profited from the large New York state market, Cuomo said.

“Their broadband build out is not on time, nor is it a voluntary effort to benefit our citizens, as the company might have people believe,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Instead, it was an express condition of their franchise approval, which is very lucrative.”

CUOMO: ‘DISSERVICE’ TO RESIDENTS

Cuomo directed the PSC, who has been battling for years with the provider, to “aggressively” enforce the law.