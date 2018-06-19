Charter fined for missing goals on broadband rollout

File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Public Service Commission continue to spar with Charter over extension of their cable and broadband network.
ALBANY | A state regulatory agency has determined Charter Communications has failed to extend its cable network and expand high-speed internet service and has fined the provider $2 million.
Charter was required to expand their network as part of their 2016 merger deal with Time Warner.
But the Connecticut-based provider, the parent company of Spectrum cable, has repeatedly fallen short, according to the state Public Service Commission (PSC), who claims Charter has bypassed extending service to 18,363 addresses.
“As a condition of our approval of Charter’s merger two years ago, we required Charter to make significant investments in its network,” said PSC Chairman John B. Rhodes in a statement. “Our investigation shows that Charter failed to meet its obligations to expand the reach of its network to unserved and underserved customers at the required pace and that it failed to justify why it wasn’t able to meet its obligations.”
Most locations are in New York City, but addresses in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Schenectady, Albany and Mt. Vernon were also flagged.
The PSC also ordered Charter to revise its overall 145,000 addresses-buildout plan to remove the rejected addresses and file a revised plan within 21 days.
The state agency also threatened to revoke approval of the merger if Charter doesn’t agree to pay the fine.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said $2 million is “a minimal cost” of doing business in the state, and accused the media giant of “abusing” state residents and “deceiving the public.”
The ruling comes just six months ahead of the state’s self-imposed deadline to complete a universal broadband program.
If Charter had not agreed to the build out, the franchise would not have been approved, and the company would not have profited from the large New York state market, Cuomo said.
“Their broadband build out is not on time, nor is it a voluntary effort to benefit our citizens, as the company might have people believe,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Instead, it was an express condition of their franchise approval, which is very lucrative.”
CUOMO: ‘DISSERVICE’ TO RESIDENTS
Cuomo directed the PSC, who has been battling for years with the provider, to “aggressively” enforce the law.
The PSC previously threatened to levy a $1 million fine for failing to hit build-out benchmarks, and offered a timetable to meet those goals.
“The Commission similarly found that Charter did not ‘cure’ this miss by March 16, 2018, nor did it demonstrate that it had good cause for its failure to do so, requiring an additional $1 million payment to the State,” said the agency in a statement.
Cuomo called the prolonged back-and-forth a disservice to state residents.
“There cannot be two tiers of justice, one for rich corporations and one for everyone else,” Cuomo said. “Charter has violated its obligations since inception and the PSC has been negotiating with them for almost two years with insufficient progress. Enough is enough.”
The governor also accused Spectrum for making false claims regarding their network’s performance, referring to a lawsuit filed against Charter by the state Attorney General’s Office last year that contends the company provided promised customers internet speeds it knew it could not deliver.
Charter attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed in February, a motion rejected by the New York Supreme Court.
Spectrum-Time Warner Cable currently has approximately 2.5 million subscribers across New York State.
DEADLINE NEARS
The state has already committed $500 million to its universal broadband initiative, and the number will likely exceed $1 billion once paired with private investment and federal funding.
Part of that plan is the commitment by Charter/Spectrum to provide broadband coverage to a specified number of homes.
While not mentioned in the report, numerous localities across the Adirondacks and North Country are poised to benefit from the expansions.
Charter and the state Broadband Program Office has not made those locations public, citing their proprietary nature.
“It must be met,” Cuomo said of the deadline. “The role of the PSC is to protect New Yorkers from becoming victimized by large corporate utilities and franchises. They must perform their duty expeditiously.”
Charter contended they have expanded their network infrastructure to bring broadband to “tens of thousands of residences and businesses in New York state.”
“We exceeded our last commitment and we continue to meet our merger obligations,” Charter spokesman Lara Pritchard said in an email.