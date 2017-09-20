Charter penalized for slow broadband buildout

ALBANY | Charter Communications will forgo $13 million in state reimbursements after failing to build out their cable network as required as part of last year’s merger with Time Warner Cable.

The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the settlement last week.

“In its approval of the merger, the Commission required Charter to undertake several types of investments and other activities,” said PSC Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement. “While Charter is delivering on many of them, it failed to expand the reach of its network to unserved and underserved customers at the pace it committed. We are taking these additional steps to ensure full and complete compliance.”

As part of the merger agreement that created the nation’s largest telecommunications firm, Charter was required to bring high-speed internet to 145,000 unserved households throughout the state.

While Charter has reported that it has completed the first speed upgrade ahead of schedule, the provider had only extended its network to pass 15,164 of the 36,250 premises it was required to pass in the first year.

The Connecticut-based provider has agreed to forgo future reimbursements if it fails to hit six-month benchmarks through May 2020.

The actual amount forfeited, according to the PSC, will vary depending upon the percentage of the target missed and whether or not Charter can demonstrate it has timely performed specific tasks.

The $13 million settlement is the largest cable company financial settlement of its kind in state history and possibly the largest in the nation’s, according to the PSC.

A spokesman for Charter said the provider has "met and even exceeded the vast majority of our key year-one commitments in New York associated with the merger."

"Delays in pole-attachment approvals and make-ready by pole owners made it impossible to extend our network to the targeted number of homes in the first year post-merger – an important fact that the settlement appropriately reflects," said Andrew Russell, the spokesman. "Thousands of upstate consumers now have access to Spectrum services where approvals and make-ready have occurred, and we have a solid deployment plan to reach the thousands of additional homes in our commitment."