Chazy ‘Strides for James’ returns this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy Strides for James, via Facebook The 6th annual Stride for James will return to the Miner Institute in Chazy on May 12. Pictured here, a scene from last year’s event.

CHAZY | Known for his giving spirit and unwavering support for those he loved, James Wilson, a Chazy native, was always willing to help others.

Six years ago, he passed away in a motorcycle accident. He was 26.

In his memory his family puts on an annual “Strides for James” fun run, 5K and 10K race. This year’s run, slated for May 12 at 8 a.m., marks the event’s sixth year.

“This event is really a lot of fun,” said Rachel Dutil, public relations and marketing coordinator for the Miner Institute, where the event will be held for the fifth time.

The proceeds benefit the James Dean Wilson Memorial Scholarship, which doles out funds to students at Clinton Community College and area high schools.

“The James Wilson Memorial Scholarship is very meaningful to our family,” the Wilson family said in a statement. “James would be so happy to give the same opportunity he had at Clinton Community College to someone else.”

This year five students, one each from Clinton Community College, Northern Adirondack Central School, Chazy Central Rural School, Northeastern Clinton Central School and Beekmantown Central School, will be awarded funds at the tail end of the event. The awards ceremony is set for 11:15 a.m.

Registration for the race starts at 8 a.m. and ranges from $0 — for the Children’s Fun Dash, ages 5 and under — to $20 for the 5K and 10K races.

“It really is such a great event, it’s a lot of fun and it’s a great time to come to the Miner Institute,” Dutil said.

For those not interested in running but still wanting to participate, the Miner Institute dairy farm, horse barn and historical exhibit will be open throughout the event.

Learn more at runsignup.com/race/ny/chazy/stridesforjames.