Chazy actors return to ‘Daze of Olde’

CHAZY | Members of the Chazy Central Rural School senior class are ready to take trip back in time as they present “Daze of Olde — Or, You Can’t County Backwards from Ten” this coming weekend at the school.

The play will be presented Friday and Saturday, March 9-10 at 7 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family, and includes make-your-own ice cream sundaes for a dessert.

“The cast is working hard and playing hard preparing for this production,” said Kathryn D. Brown, senior class advisor. “They have shown tremendous dedication, rehearsing around their busy basketball season as many play. The cast has shown a willingness to laugh and play while being very serious in preparing for the production. I am exceptionally proud of the cast for their motivation, dedication, teamwork and seriousness of purpose.”

Brown said the show is an audience participation production.

“We ask you to cheer a hearty ‘huzzah’ when King Marshall Law comes on stage, bow and say ‘your majesty’ whenever the princess makes an appearance, and shout ‘fie, fie, fie’ whenever the villain is seen,” she said, using he production notes for reference.

That is where the ice cream comes in.

“For the efforts of the audience, they will be rewarded with make-your-own sundaes compliments of Stewart’s Shops following the performance,” Brown said, “All proceeds from the production helps fund the upcoming senior activities, including their white water rafting trip, class day, and graduation.”

Overall, Brown said she hopes the audience has a great time and enjoys the efforts of the soon-to-be graduates.

“We hope the audience enjoys the efforts of the seniors to produce an evening of silliness and fun,” she said. “We also hope the audience fully participates by laughing with enthusiasm and interacting with us as requested.”

Members of the cast include Hannah Booth (Patience Virtue), Kyle Cahoon (Hugh Morris), Sadie Garceau (April Showers), Brenden Hosler (Menard the Musician), Bryan McAfee (King Marshall Law), Ely Moak (Count Backward from Ten), Conner Morse (Sir Loin of Pork), Natalie Pombrio (Sharon Secrets), Carson Walfield (Sir Loin of Beef), Julia West (Jaclyn Hyde) and Lydia West (Melody Music).