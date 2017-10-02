Chazy Central moving further into digital age

× Google Chromebooks fill a classroom at Chazy Central Rural School, as the district will soon be giving out the devices to students in grades 4-7. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAZY | Students here going to be entering the digital age even further in the coming weeks.

While the district has nearly completed the setup of interactive televisions throughout the school, students in grades. 4-7 will be receiving Google Chromebooks within the next month to help further their education.

“We started installing the televisions over the last week of summer and are 90 percent through the job,” Superintendent John Fairchild said. “With these, any resource can be pulled into a class and explained through media assistance.”

Fairchild said the televisions are an upgrade form the SMART Boards the high school had and projectors the elementary school was using.

“The interactive televisions can only enhance the lessons our teachers give in the classroom,” Elementary Principal Robert McAuliffe said. “They will be able to interact with the television and write on it with fingers, work together as an entire classroom.”

CHROMEBOOKS

“We understand we need to prepare these students for the world and expose them to this technology,” McAuliffe said. “The most important thing is to continue the teacher interaction with our students, but we know it is important to introduce the technology and have the students and teachers interact In a different way.”

For example, McAuliffe said teachers will be able to have “flip lessons,” where an instructor would post a 10-15 minute lessons to sites such as YouTube, which students would be able to watch at home.

“Students would come in the next day and the teacher would be able to assess what they watched and what the need help with,” McAuliffe said. “Then, the teacher could work with the students on the more traditional homework in class, expanding in what they learned online.”

McAuliffe said the new technology is needed to introduce students to the digital world.

“These are not frills,” he said. “It’s stuff we have to do to prepare these kids to have those digital skills. These are not going to dominate class time, but they are tools the teacher will use to help the students.”

Students will not only be able to work amongst themselves, but may also have the opportunity to work a similar projects with other schools, throughout the region. State or country.