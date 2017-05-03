Chazy Central Rural School hosts mock crash

× During the mock crash, Senior Sara Bulriss was the student in critical condition that needed the jaws of life to get out of the car. She was taken away in an ambulance. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAZY — It happened on prom night.

Under a mock simulation to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk driving, three Chazy Central Rural School students drove through a stop sign and collided with a family of three.

A student and the mother in the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chazy and West Chazy fire departments used the jaws of life to extract two other passengers.

The student who ran the sign was arrested by the state police for driving while intoxicated.

As the senior was escorted from the scene, the audience of high school students went completely silent.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this realistic,” said 11th grader Lydia West. “But it felt so real.”

CCRS hosts this mock DWI crash every other year in hopes to convince students to make responsible decisions before and after prom and graduation. Prom took place last Saturday and graduation is slated for this June.

The event started as soon as the students walked out of school, where the crash was already set up in the parking lot.

Derek Jock, dripping blood, was positioned on hood of the car after going headfirst through the windshield.

Megan Knight had similar injuries.

Knight spent most of the hour-long mock crash getting CPR and lying under a white blanket.

“I didn’t understand this when I saw it in 10th grade,” she said. “But it’s important to know the consequences of drinking and driving.”

The percentage of U.S. teens in high school who drink and drive has decreased by more than half since 1991, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But teens still drive after drinking about 2.4 million times a month.

Cory Thompson, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) advisor, said CCRS students haven’t been involved in any drunken driving incidents.

According to the same source, one in five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had alcohol in their system in 2010.

“It’s good that the numbers are going down,” Thompson said. “But we want that number to be zero.”

CCRS encourages students to not go out after prom, but instead go to the school-sponsored all-night event.

Several students said they attended the after prom party.

“You can still have a fun time without alcohol,” said Kyle Cahoon, a junior.

The actors in the mock scene gave a piece of advice for their classmates who went out after prom:

“Be honest with your parents,” said Kade Collins, a senior who played the father. “Let them know what’s going on at all time.”

“Be safe,” Jock said. “Don’t do anything stupid.”

Knight added: “Don’t drink.”