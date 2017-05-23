Chazy Central says ‘adios’ to Spanish program

Decision based on student interest, possible growing of French program, says superintendent

by

CHAZY — Starting next year, there will be no Spanish courses at Chazy Central Rural School.

Voters last week approved the district’s budget 140-88, which included eliminating one Spanish class. 

Now, only one class will be offered next year for the 10th graders finishing their four years of Spanish education, said Superintendent John Fairchild. The program will cease to exist afterwards, which will leave French as the student’s only language option.  

“Carrying two languages is a challenge,” he said. “It was not an easy decision to make.” 

The elimination of the Spanish program would result in about $90,000 in savings and loss of one position, said the superintendent.  

Students also indicated they preferred French over Spanish, the superintendent said, another reason for the decision to eliminate the offering over the next four years.

The 2017-18 budget included hiring an additional elementary teacher for their new STEM class, special education teacher, network systems technician and part-time assistant principal. 

The spending plan also included the purchase of three new school buses for approximately $250,000. 

“Costs are going up and there are more requirements we have to reach each year,” Fairchild said. “We had to find savings somewhere.”  

That extra funding could be put toward college-level French courses for juniors and seniors, said Fairchild.

But that’s not to say the elimination is forever: The district may revive the Spanish program in the future. 

“The board will continue to look at curriculum offerings,” he said. “We want to do as much as we can to give our students as many offerings as possible.”

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines