Chazy Central says ‘adios’ to Spanish program

× Only one Spanish class will be offered at Chazy Central Rural School next year. After that, the language program will cease to exist and French will be the only language offered to students. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAZY — Starting next year, there will be no Spanish courses at Chazy Central Rural School.

Voters last week approved the district’s budget 140-88, which included eliminating one Spanish class.

Now, only one class will be offered next year for the 10th graders finishing their four years of Spanish education, said Superintendent John Fairchild. The program will cease to exist afterwards, which will leave French as the student’s only language option.

“Carrying two languages is a challenge,” he said. “It was not an easy decision to make.”

The elimination of the Spanish program would result in about $90,000 in savings and loss of one position, said the superintendent.

Students also indicated they preferred French over Spanish, the superintendent said, another reason for the decision to eliminate the offering over the next four years.

The 2017-18 budget included hiring an additional elementary teacher for their new STEM class, special education teacher, network systems technician and part-time assistant principal.

The spending plan also included the purchase of three new school buses for approximately $250,000.

“Costs are going up and there are more requirements we have to reach each year,” Fairchild said. “We had to find savings somewhere.”

That extra funding could be put toward college-level French courses for juniors and seniors, said Fairchild.

But that’s not to say the elimination is forever: The district may revive the Spanish program in the future.

“The board will continue to look at curriculum offerings,” he said. “We want to do as much as we can to give our students as many offerings as possible.”