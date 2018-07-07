Chazy fair honors WW1 centennial

× Expand Photo provided

CHAZY | “Thus the world’s war was over.”

It was Nov. 11, 1918 when the story of Germany’s signing of an armistice agreement came down the wire from the Associated Press:

World War I was over.

President Woodrow Wilson called WW1 the “war to end all wars,” and the thought that another would begin just over two decades later was far from the minds of the public. But before that historic moment came to fruition, communities — including Chazy — held American Red Cross fundraisers to help support aid efforts overseas.

Next weekend a summer fair in Chazy aims to honor the centennial of that time in American history.

The Miner Institute will have exhibits showcasing artifacts from WW1 on display, and from 1-4 p.m. on July 14, a variety of other activities are slated.

Country Dreams Farm will be on-site with horse and wagon rides.

Social dances from the 1910s will be brought back into the spotlight, courtesy of Dance Plattsburgh.

Old-style games will be resurrected for the kids of today, and the Parker Family Maple Farm will have maple soft-serve available.

And yes —period clothing is encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the best 1918-inspired costumes.

“It seems people are really excited about it,” said Leni Vradelis, program coordinator for the Alice T. Miner Museum.

A costume prep party held last month attracted a few people interested in getting some tips on how to dress up, and Vradelis said she expects a number of folks to show up dressed in their best period garb.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of the Adirondack Region. A per-person donation of $5 is requested.

“We’re hoping it’ll be a nice afternoon in the sun, and an educational day for all involved,” Vradelis said.

For more info, visit minermuseum.org/upcoming-events.