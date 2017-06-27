Chazy graduating class of ‘17 builds bridge with ‘67

× Chazy Central School held its 99th annual commencement ceremony last Friday in the school’s auditorium. The class of 1967 were invited to impart words of wisdom gleaned over the years. Photos by Teah Dowling

CHAZY — A heavy rainfall didn’t put a damper on Chazy Central School’s 99th annual commencement ceremony last Friday night.

Thirty-three seniors participated in last Friday’s commencement ceremony.

“Our families and teachers helped shape us into the people we are today,” said Senior Speaker Bailey Pepper. “Tonight is the night to thank them for helping us get here.”

Pepper shared one her biggest fears of graduating from CCRS: Moving away from her family.

Despite the fear, the senior speaker knew this was the time to move forward and start a new journey on her own.

“I’ll be sad and scared when I leave home, but I’m excited to start my new chapter,” she said. “It’s time for all of us to move on from what we accomplished here.

“This is it, so let’s do it.”

Kade Collins welcomed his classmates to the ceremony.

And the grads got a special treat:

Graduates of the class of 1967 were invited to impart words of wisdom gleaned over the years.

“Pursue something you love,” said alumni Marcel Castine. “And hang on for dear life.”

The grads recalled the old school — a grand, stately five-story structure with an imposing bell tower seven stories up — that was torn down in 1968.

Memories included singing Christmas carols on the grand stairwell and eating lunch served on fine china on the top floor.

Both schools, according to the former classmates, were very important to them.

“I didn’t realize how special my time here was until I left,” said alumni Sherry Favro. “I miss it.”

Several of her classmates agreed.

“I miss school,” said alumni Jane Bechard. “I had a nice childhood because of it.”