Chazy holding the line on spending

CHAZY | Chazy’s tentative budget shows that the town may only use $28,000 from its reserves, opting to utilize taxpayer funds to bolster the majority of town expenses.

Of the town’s anticipated $666,585 appropriations for 2018, which Town Supervisor Mark Henry says is subject to change based on the state comptroller’s report on expanding the town’s two fire districts, nearly 69 percent of funding is expected to come through the tax levy.

Until that report comes in, he won’t know if the town is under the tax cap or not, Henry said.

But the proposed tax rate for homeowners is expected to be around $3.91 per $1,000 in assessed value, not including special districts — a 0.7 percent increase from $3.88 per $1,000 this year.

That amounts to a $3 increase for a person whose home is assessed at $100,000.

A public hearing on the town’s tentative budget was slated for Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., after this edition went to print.

Chazy Budget Breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

(current year/next year)

Over/under tax cap?

“We’re hoping to be, but we don’t know because we’re expanding our fire districts — that means we’ll be taking some money from our budget to the fire districts,” Town Supervisor Mark Henry said. “We’re waiting to hear from the state comptroller’s office.”

Total appropriations:

$666,585

Total tax levy:

$459,695, or 68.9 percent of appropriations

Total fund balance usage:

$28,000

Public hearing:

Nov. 9, 6 p.m., at Chazy Town Hall, according to Town Clerk Heather Giuliano.