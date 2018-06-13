Chazy Lake poised to receive Inland Waterways designation

× Expand File photo A bill that would add Chazy Lake to the state’s list of designated inland waterways, effectively opening the door to surrounding municipalities to apply for local waterfront revitalization funding, was sponsored by state Sen. Betty Little, pictured here, and passed the state Senate last week.

CHAZY | Chazy Lake may soon be designated as an official state inland waterway, opening up the potential for the area to receive waterfront revitalization funding.

A bill that would designate Chazy Lake an official waterway passed the state Senate last week, and will be sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for consideration.

“Chazy Lake is beautiful and a tremendous asset,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), who sponsored the bill. “Protecting the lake while boosting recreational opportunities will have many benefits in the years ahead.”

The bill allows surrounding municipalities to apply for state and federal funding to protect the lake and boost infrastructure, fishing and local recreational activities along the lake, according to a news release from Assemblyman Billy Jones’ (D-Chateaugay) office.

“This legislation further commits to protecting our area’s natural resources and helps boost the local economy by increasing property values,” Jones said in a statement.

Chazy Lake is a popular fishing spot in Clinton County that stretches roughly four miles at the foot of the Lyon, Johnson and Ellenburg mountains.

Dannemora Town Supervisor Bill Chase wrote to Little in last August requesting legislation to include Chazy Lake on the state’s list of designated waterways.