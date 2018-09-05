Chazy Lake receives state designation

File photo Chazy Lake has been designated by the state as an inland waterway, opening it up to grant funding in the future.

DANNEMORA | Chazy Lake, a popular fishing spot in the western side of the county, has received official designation from the state as an inland waterway.

The new designation will allow the Town of Dannemora to apply for economic and environmental planning grants through the state Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) sponsored legislation supporting the designation in the Senate, and in the Assembly, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) backed the proposal.

The legislation passed the state Senate in June, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law last month. Town of Dannemora Supervisor William Chase requested the state lawmakers move forward the proposal last August.

“Home to some of the most beautiful natural scenery in New York State, Chazy Lake plays a vital role in tourism and the overall well-being of the North Country economy,” Jones said in a statement. “The addition of Chazy Lake as an inland waterway allows the surrounding communities to better maintain, protect and even revitalize this serene natural resource.”

According to Little’s office, access to the LWRP can significantly increase a community’s ability to attract private and public resources to advance a community’s vision and respect the unique cultural and natural characteristics of its waterfront.

Benefits to a community preparing an LWRP include clear direction, technical assistance, state and federal consistency, and financial assistance, including state and federal grants, according to the New York Department of State.

“Protecting the lake while improving recreational opportunities has many benefits,” said Little in a statement. “This designation creates an opportunity for the community to access resources to help them plan the lake’s future.”