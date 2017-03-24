Chazy Music Theatre to present “Parents Just Don’t Understand: A Revue!”

× Each number is different in the Chazy Music Theatre’s upcoming production of “Parents Just Don’t Understand: A Revue!” This number includes the whole 36-member cast. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAZY — Ready to see over 20 broadway musicals in one night?

The Chazy Music Theatre will perform “Parents Just Don’t Understand: A Revue!” — a mash-up of different scenes and musical numbers from well-known productions.

“Footloose,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Hairspray” are just a few broadway classics to be featured during the three-day production starting next Friday.

All 26 acts in the two and a half-hour show are centered around different kinds of parent-child relationships.

Overprotective parents and naughty are just a few examples.

Mooers resident Merritt Billiter, who’s in this year’s production, not only acts through these moments, but lives through them with his two children, Gradie and Alice.

Both are in the show with him.

“It works out well,” said Merritt. “And I’m proud of them that they’re not afraid.”

Gradie, an 11 year old from Mooers Elementary, said he’s looking forward to doing this show with his dad. “It’s fun.

Director Jackie Robertin said she wanted this year’s production to relate to everyone and the parent-child relationship seemed to be the perfect fit.

× “Parents Just Don’t Understand: A Revue!” features mixture of both kids and adults. Each number is different and contains both group and solo acts. Photo by Teah Dowling

“I’m not a parent, but I have two nephews who I love dearly,” she said. “If I can relate to it, others can too.”

Originally, the Chazy Music Theatre put out auditions for “Big.” Robertin said the musical fell through the cracks after not recruiting enough cast members.

The auditions created an evenly diverse 36-member cast of kids and adults, said Robertin. “It’s the perfect mix of people for this type of production.”

Secretary Tiana Marrero, who’s featured in a few numbers, said she’s excited for this show, which is a first for the Chazy Music Theatre

“We wanted to try something a little different with simple set and simple costumes,” she said. “No one plays a specific character and everyone gets their moment in the spotlight.”

“Parents Just Don’t Understand: A Revue!” created by the Chazy Music Theatre is set for March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chazy Central Rural School auditorium. Tickets cost $10 at the door. For more information, visit the “Chazy Music Theatre” Facebook page.