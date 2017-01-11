Chazy receives grant for wastewater project

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The town of Chazy recently received a small grant to add another disinfection station to the wastewater treatment plant. Those monies will go toward an engineering study to identify the best treatment method either with chlorine or ultra violet light.

CHAZY — In anticipation of stricter state Department of Environmental Conservation guidelines, the town will be making upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant on North Farm Road.

Chazy recently received a state $6,800 grant to conduct an engineering study on a new wastewater disinfection station.

The study will identify whether to add a new water treatment option either with chlorine or ultraviolet light.

Discussions started late last year after the town got word from the DEC that wastewater treatment standards will be changing.

Right now, the plant meets all DEC requirements, said Supervisor Mark Henry, and the board wants to be ahead of the game when those stricter guidelines of more accurate water testing come into play.

An exact date of these policy changes were not mentioned by the DEC representatives that approached the town, said Henry, nothing has yet to be listed on the DEC’s website.

The Laberge Group was hired to conduct the study, which is anticipated to start this spring and end by fall.

The study will not only identify the best treatment method for the water, but the potential costs to construct a new disinfection facility.

Henry said this study will also open the doors for future grants in an attempt to keep the burden off of the 250 taxpayers who live in the district.

The grant recently obtained by the state requires a 20 percent match, which is $1,900.

The town, Henry said, plans to pay that bill through in-kind services — having town employees work with the engineers during the study.

There is a possibility, however, that a portion of the bigger project could be placed on the 250 households, said Henry.

“Grants aren’t 100 percent free,” he said. “But we’re going to work as hard as we can to keep costs as low as possible for our ratepayers.”

A CLEAN LAKE

By adding another treatment station, the wastewater being dumped into the Great Chazy River that leads into Lake Champlain will be cleaner, said Henry.

Last summer, Chazy residents caused an uproar during a public hearing on a proposed new marina on Lake Shore Road over sewage concerns.

Those accusations go further than just the 10 marinas within Monty’s Bay and Dunn’s Bay in Chazy.

Throughout the years, the city of Plattsburgh has heard multiple complaints of sewage being dumped in the vicinity. The Plattsburgh City Beach has closed a few times due to high levels of contaminants, such as E. Coli, fecal coliform and enterococci.

Henry said while the town can’t do anything about the sewage dumping accusations, officials can control the wastewater that comes out of the treatment plant that goes into the lake.

“We want to protect our waters and the environment,” he said. “And we plan on doing that.”

The state rolled out the wastewater infrastructure engineering planning grant program about six years ago in an effort to make sure all New York waters are clean of contaminants.

The DEC’s program contacts were unavailable for comment by the time this story went to print on Tuesday.