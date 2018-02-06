Chazy residents band together for park upgrades

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided Conditions at the West Chazy Rec Park are declining, and a group of residents have come together to raise money for upgrades. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

WEST CHAZY | The West Chazy Rec Park was home to many-a baseball game when Jerry Deno was a kid.

Deno, a Chazy town councilman and owner of Guma’s restaurant, has fond memories of the Route 22 location.

“I grew up with it, and my kids grew up with it,” he said.

The park was built in the 1970s and much of the equipment hasn’t changed:

A small yellow bus emblazoned on the side with “West Chazy Central” in bold black betters is dirty and decaying from the inside out. A toy similar to a spring horse is missing the seat, and a flattened traffic cone has taken its place.

Deno wants to restore the park to its former glory. He formed a committee of residents, family members and friends to raise $60,000 for upgrades.

Items on the agenda include a new playground, complete with a slide, monkey bars, swings and wheelchair access. The committee also wants to rehab an existing tennis and basketball court and incorporate pickleball.

The committee also wants to bolster security to stave off vandalism efforts.

“It’s a beautiful spot,” Deno said. “Really a hidden gem.”

Formally known as the George E. Deno Memorial Park, the location is named after Jerry’s father.

“He was born here — kind of a local icon,” Deno explained.

George was a member of the local fire department for years, and served as the town supervisor.

“When he passed away, the park was dedicated to him,” he said.

The committee is moving quickly on fundraising efforts, applying for multiple grants. Clinton County and the Lion’s Club have also contributed $13,500.

A crowdfunding campaign is now live on ioby.org, which along with accepting online donations will allow the committee to receive a match of up to $10,000 from the New York State Health Foundation.

A comedy show at Guma’s on Feb. 10 featuring local troupe Completely Stranded will also serve as a fundraiser. Tickets are selling for $25 and include dinner, slated to be served at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the event, call 518-493-4194.

The next meeting of the West Chazy Recreation Park Revitalization Committee is March 5 at 6 p.m. at Guma’s. Deno said new members are always welcome.

“We want it to be a community project,” Deno said. “It’s been very well-received so far.”