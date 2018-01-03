Chazy residents, officials call for special election

× Expand File photo Several Chazy residents are lobbying the Clinton County Board of Legislators to hold a special election to fill the vacancy left by County Legislator Sam Dyer (Area 3) on Jan. 1, 2018.

PLATTSBURGH | Several Chazy residents asked the Clinton County Legislature last week to consider holding a special election instead of appointing someone to fill the vacancy created by outgoing County Legislator Sam Dyer (Area 3).

Dyer was certified by the county Board of Elections last month as the next Beekmantown Town Supervisor, necessitating Dyer to step down from the county legislature.

“Let the people of Area 3 decide who represents them,” Chazy resident Joey Trombley asked the legislature last week. “Call a special election.”

The Area 3 legislative district encompasses the towns of Chazy and Beekmantown.

According to a 1995 local law, the county legislature is required to fill a vacancy within 30 days of the vacancy by appointing a candidate.

If lawmakers fail to select someone, then a special election needs to be held no more than 90 days after the vacancy is created, which in this case, is Jan. 1.

But not everyone agrees with the law.

Jim Mensch, who also identified himself as a Chazy resident, echoed Trombley.

“The strength in our government is in participation,” he said. “We hope a special election will be used if a seat becomes vacant.”

The Town of Chazy’s former and new town supervisors also spoke out.

“An appointment is a tool that’s there if necessary,” incoming Supervisor Bill Arthur said. “But in this particular case, this (vacancy) has been coming for a long time. The public wants a decision.”

Former Town Supervisor Mark Henry, whose term ended Dec. 31, 2017, said that his constituents have spoken clearly about their desire for a special election.

“If there is a vacancy, they’re in favor of a special election,” he said. “Representatives are most effective if they have the support from their communities.”

Chazy Town Councilwoman Cathy Devins said, “I feel strongly that the people of Chazy and Beekmantown should be the ones to decide who represents us.”

County Board of Legislators Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said that the legislature has been speaking with residents and town boards to see if they have an appointment in mind, per the local law.

Whoever is appointed must reside in the Area 3 legislative district.

“We haven’t made a decision yet,” he said. “We’re still conducting interviews.”

At least six of the 10 legislators need to approve of the appointment by the end of January.