Chazy residents set to vote on Miner Museum easement

A budget proposition that would grant the Alice T. Miner Museum a land easement to build an access road, pictured here, will be put to a vote on May 15.

CHAZY | If voters approve on May 15, the Chazy Central Rural School District plans to grant the Alice T. Miner Museum a land easement that will allow for a new access road and parking lot.

As part of the proposal, over a year in the making and at no cost to local taxpayers, a new access point would connect the back of the museum to an unnamed road that serves as the school’s bus loop.

This new road is being offered up as an alternative to the museum’s front entryway on Route 9.

“The existing driveway can only accommodate one lane of traffic, and can be tricky to navigate,” Alice Museum Curator/Director Ellen Adams said in a statement. “This leaves street parking on Route 9 as the only other option for visitors.

“The new driveway and parking area will make visiting the museum safer and more pleasant for everyone.”

Other exterior upgrades at the museum include a new parking lot, new landscaping, gardens and garden walkway, and an outdoor performance area, according to a news release.

“We believe that moving the driveway exit away from the busy intersection on the corner of Route 9 and Fiske Road is a sound decision for safety reasons,” Chazy Central Rural School Superintendent John Fairchild said in a statement. “As the museum has a minimal number of visitors during the school day, we anticipate very little additional traffic on our bus loop.

“If the voters approve this easement, the museum can continue the reconfiguration of their driveway and parking area. This proposition is one more example of the unique relationship that exists between CCRS, The Colonial Collection, and the Miner Foundation.”

The proposal will be put to a vote on May 15.

Learn more by calling Adams at 518-846-7336 or visiting minermuseum.org.

The Alice T. Miner Museum is open five days a week by guided tour only, May through December.