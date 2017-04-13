Chazy students collect food for JCEO

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The Chazy Central National Honor Society collected 250 pounds of food for the JCEO Food Pantry in West Chazy.

CHAZY — March is the month of making a difference in the community for Chazy Central.

Last week, the high school’s National Honor Society donated 250 pounds of food to the JCEO Food Pantry in West Chazy on Route 9.

“We [the National Honor Society] wanted to do an activity to not only benefit the school,” said National Honor Society Vice President Steffaney Jabaut, who’s a senior, “but the community as well.”

JCEO’s 12 Clinton County sites give families in need three-days worth of food upon arrival.

These food pantries provide food to approximately 500 adults and 250 children a month, said JCEO Food Pantry Outreach Coordinator Lisa Goodrow.

“We’re greatly appreciative,” she said of the recent effort. “All of these donations play a vital role in helping someone in need.”

The 12-member group started their annual March Madness fundraiser early last month.

Each grade, along with groups of teachers, were divided into separate teams. Each one was challenged to collect the most food.

Decorative cardboard boxes were filled to the top with peanut butter, cans of soup, pasta and other non-perishable items, said Megan Knight, senior and co-secretary of the National Honor Society. “There’s cookies in there too.”

The fundraising stopped on April 6 and the seventh grade class came out victorious by collecting a total of 150 pounds of food, in which they were awarded an ice cream party thanks to a donation by Stewart’s Shops.

But the biggest reward of all was helping the community.

“It feels good to be able to help people in need,” said NHS Co-Secretary Cameron Doran, a senior. “We try to get as involved with the community as possible.”

The society has yet to decide on their next fundraiser. But the juniors plan on passing along this tradition to future members next year.

“It will be fun to do it again,” said Audrey Roy, a junior.

“Not everyone is as fortunate as us,” added Nathan Trombley, a junior. “So, it’s nice to give to those people.”