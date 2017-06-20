Chazy students raise funds to honor departed classmate

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The Octo Squad, a team consisting of the family and friends of Kaleb LaBarge and David LaBelle, raised over $3,000 this year for the American Cancer Society.

CHAZY — Kaleb LaBarge was only 9 when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Chazy Central Rural School student never got a chance to finish the third grade:

He passed away just seven months after his diagnosis.

“He became sick and it happened so quickly,” said Kaela Jackson, his mother, with tears in her eyes. “It was absolutely devastating.

“But I didn’t want my son to be afraid, so I stayed strong for him.”

Jackson, along with members of CCRS, are continuing to be strong by hosting several fundraising efforts to find a cure for cancer.

Last Thursday, the Kiwanis Kids — a group of fourth, fifth and sixth graders — hosted the second annual Relay Recess.

Over 250 elementary school students walked laps around the district’s soccer field in an effort to raise awareness about cancer and celebrate the end to their fundraising efforts for the year.

Last year, the Kiwanis Kids raised over $900. This year, they generated over $1,200 through coin drives and paper moon and paper stars sales for this year’s Relay For Life.

All proceeds went to the Octo Squad, a team consisting of the family and friends of Kaleb and David LaBelle, a 61-year-old Chazy resident who is currently fighting lung cancer and raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

Thanks to CCRS’ recent donations, the team has raised over $3,000 this year — exceeding their $1,000 goal.

“We wouldn’t of done this if it wouldn’t of been for the kids,” said Jackson, who is also a member of the Octo Squad. “These kids work their butts off and they don’t get a prize for doing this.

“It’s absolutely amazing.”

Sixth grader Chase Cluskey has been part of Kiwanis Kids for two years. He raised $320 alone this year — $5 more than last year.

Cluskey lost his grandparents to cancer.

“I’m doing this because of them,” Cluskey said as tears streamed down his face. “I’m going to continue fundraising after I leave the school.”

The club’s advisors, Nicky Duprey and Kerry Adams, also have firsthand experience:

Both of their mothers had been diagnosed.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way,” Adams said. “That’s why we host this event … to spread awareness of cancer and support our community members who’ve been affected.”

THE OCTOPUS

The school district originally formed the Octo Squad as Kaleb’s Octopi soon after LaBarge passed. Last year, it was passed onto the family.

The “Octopi” and “Octo” words used in the name titles signify LaBarge’s favorite animal: the octopus.

Jackson said LaBarge didn’t start liking octopi until after his diagnosis.

“He was in a medically induced coma … and I told him if he opens his eyes, I would take him to go see anything he wanted,” she said. “He said an octopus and when he woke up, he was obsessed.”

From watching the on TV to drawing them on paper, the octopus became LaBarge’s favorite animal.

When LaBarge was granted one wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he asked to go to Sea World to see an octopus in person.

“He smiled so much,” Jackson said. “That day was absolutely perfect.”

Not only does Jackson honor LaBarge’s favorite animal by naming their fundraising team after it, but she also wears small purple octopus earrings during all fundraising events.

The Octo Squad participated in Saturday’s Relay For Life in an effort to raise even more funds for the American Cancer Society.

“My goal is simple,” Jackson said. “I hope to raise enough funds so that one day we will find a cure.”