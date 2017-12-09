Chazy troupe to perform ‘Haphazardly Ever After’

× Expand Photo provided The Chazy Central Rural School Drama Club will perform “Haphazardly Ever After” on Dec. 16-17.

PLATTSBURGH | Not all fairy tales have a happy ending.

Some endings, as with the Chazy Central Rural School Drama Club’s latest production, are even haphazard.

After weeks of rehearsals, costume design and set building, “Haphazardly Ever After” opens at the school next Saturday.

Over 40 kids are involved in the production, according to Chazy Drama Club Director Kathryn Brown, 23 of them on-stage actors.

“The whole thing is done by kids,” she said.

The play follows the plight of a king and queen as they struggle to deal with their four bratty children.

The parents try everything to make the four princes and princesses happy. A therapist. Arranged marriage. Eventually, a fairy god mother comes into the fray.

“Everything goes wrong, of course,” Brown said.

The result is a family-friendly hour of silliness, she said.

“The kids have worked exceptionally hard to make this happen. They’re really super excited to do the play.”

The troupe has been rehearsing after school since October, tackling scenes in clusters before recently doing a complete run through.

“Haphazardly Ever After” will be performed on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be sold for $5 per person or $15 for a family at the door.

“It’s a good hour of fun and adventure,” Brown said. “Every kid, 42 altogether, are working together to do something amazing.”