Chazy, Willsboro to play for D title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Willsboro’s Joseph King attempts a save during the overtime shootout against Keene Oct. 25. The Warriors will now face the top-ranked Chazy Eagles in the Section VII/Class D title game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School.

PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII/Class D boy’s soccer championship will come down to the top-ranked team in the state and their closest competitor within the class this year in the Willsboro Warriors.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season, with Chazy having won both in shutout fashion.

The game is set to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Plattsburgh High School.

WILLSBORO 1, KEENE 0

In the second game of the season for both teams, the Keene Beavers and Willsboro Warriors finished in a 1-1 tie. On Oct. 25, neither team was able to score in the Class D semifinals, sending the game to a shootout.

After both teams finished the first round of five shooters tied, 4-4, Oliver Lee connected on the first shot for the Warriors, as Keene’s chance to tie hit the crossbar and bounced out, giving the Warriors the win.

“I hate to come down to a PK situation,” coach Andy Lee said after the game. “Keene played tough all game long. Our kids played hard. I didn’t like the way we possessed the ball and Keene won the possessions and had more opportunities to score than what we did. We stayed tough and became the game winner.”

“I had to do my team justice,” keeper Joseph King said about the shootout. “We came to far and worked to hard to go home without the victory. I needed to be there every shot. I had to watch the ball carefully and not let it bounce.”

“I wanted to make sure I put my ball on net and give it a chance to score,” Paul Fine-Lease said.

With the win, the Warriors get a third shot at Chazy, a team who they have a several competitive games with in sectionals past.

“We’ve played Chazy a couple of times and they won,” Lee said. “They are tough and posses the ball really well. They know the game. We have great athletes and we aren’t going to give up.”

CHAZY 11, CROWN POINT 0

The top-ranked Eagles scored five goals in the first half and six more in the second to put away fourth seeded Crown Point Oct. 25.