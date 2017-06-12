Chester ‘Summerfest’ slated for July 8

× Expand File photo Lil’ saw man - Balloon artist Daryl Baldwin presents a child attending Summerfest 2013 a faux chainsaw he fashioned in several minutes while others admire his inflated creation. Summerfest 2017 will be held on Saturday, July 8 at the baseball field behind the Chester Municipal Center.

CHESTER — The Town of Chester and North Warren Chamber of Commerce will host a “Summerfest” extravaganza on Saturday, July 8 at the baseball field behind the Chester Municipal Center. The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. and end with a firework display at dusk.

On tap: a jam-packed day of games, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The chamber is currently accepting sponsorships at a cost of $50. For more information, contact 494-2722 or info@north warren.com.