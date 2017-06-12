Chester ‘Summerfest’ slated for July 8

CHESTER — The Town of Chester and North Warren Chamber of Commerce will host a “Summerfest” extravaganza on Saturday, July 8 at the baseball field behind the Chester Municipal Center. The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. and end with a firework display at dusk.

On tap: a jam-packed day of games, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The chamber is currently accepting sponsorships at a cost of $50.  For more information, contact 494-2722 or info@north warren.com.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines