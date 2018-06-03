Chester announces stricter stance on problem properties

× Expand Christopher South The Chester Town Board has authorized the supervisor to direct the zoning administrator’s office to more strictly enforce the town’s zoning laws. The move has come out of concern for unsafe buildings and noncompliance with zoning laws. Shown is the former Chester Garage on Riverside Drive.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board agreed to have the supervisor direct the zoning administrator’s office to more strictly enforce the town’s zoning law.

Supervisor Craig Leggett said he would be giving the zoning administrator’s office written instructions to intensify its efforts with regard to zoning enforcement.

Over the past year, Leggett has heard repeatedly from Pottersville residents Pat Powers and Mary Clark regarding problem properties.

“I feel it was a good statement,” Powers said of the directive. “Now, it has to managed and measured. There must be a monthly report from the Zoning Office as to what has been accomplished, and that should be read at the monthly meeting.”

Last month, the board received a report from Unsafe Building Inspector John MacMillen regarding 31 Olmstedville Rd. in Pottersville.

MacMillen is also a zoning board member with 35 years in the construction business, who has taken Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) courses, and is familiar with Warren County building codes.

In his report, MacMillen identified a collapsing front porch needing to be demolished and replaced. At the May 8 Chester Town Board meeting, the agenda included another report from MacMillen regarding the former Chester Garage at 88 Riverside Dr., Chestertown.

According to the report, dated April 30, the roof on the former auto repair shop had been “leaking badly for a while,” with viable mold and a collapsed ceiling.

The inspector’s recommendations included the demolition of a shed in the rear of the building, and complete mold remediation and ceiling removal.

A copy of the report was sent to the building’s owner of record, Walter Ramsey, at an El Dorado, Kansas, address.

Also on the May 8 agenda was a list of properties Zoning Administrator Walt Tennyson recommended be inspected by MacMillen, including an Igerna Road property with the roof over a mobile home in disrepair; an Atateka Drive dwelling and accessory structures in disrepair; a home in the 300 block of Olmstedville Road with a roof in disrepair; a Knapp Hill Road house with the roof covered with tarps; a Foster Flats Road home with the rear portion of the roof covered with tarps; and a Route 8 structure listed as “in disrepair.”