Chester announces stricter stance on problem properties

Christopher South
The Chester Town Board has authorized the supervisor to direct the zoning administrator’s office to more strictly enforce the town’s zoning laws. The move has come out of concern for unsafe buildings and noncompliance with zoning laws. Shown is the former Chester Garage on Riverside Drive.
CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board agreed to have the supervisor direct the zoning administrator’s office to more strictly enforce the town’s zoning law.
Supervisor Craig Leggett said he would be giving the zoning administrator’s office written instructions to intensify its efforts with regard to zoning enforcement.
Over the past year, Leggett has heard repeatedly from Pottersville residents Pat Powers and Mary Clark regarding problem properties.
“I feel it was a good statement,” Powers said of the directive. “Now, it has to managed and measured. There must be a monthly report from the Zoning Office as to what has been accomplished, and that should be read at the monthly meeting.”
Last month, the board received a report from Unsafe Building Inspector John MacMillen regarding 31 Olmstedville Rd. in Pottersville.
MacMillen is also a zoning board member with 35 years in the construction business, who has taken Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) courses, and is familiar with Warren County building codes.
In his report, MacMillen identified a collapsing front porch needing to be demolished and replaced. At the May 8 Chester Town Board meeting, the agenda included another report from MacMillen regarding the former Chester Garage at 88 Riverside Dr., Chestertown.
According to the report, dated April 30, the roof on the former auto repair shop had been “leaking badly for a while,” with viable mold and a collapsed ceiling.
The inspector’s recommendations included the demolition of a shed in the rear of the building, and complete mold remediation and ceiling removal.
A copy of the report was sent to the building’s owner of record, Walter Ramsey, at an El Dorado, Kansas, address.
Also on the May 8 agenda was a list of properties Zoning Administrator Walt Tennyson recommended be inspected by MacMillen, including an Igerna Road property with the roof over a mobile home in disrepair; an Atateka Drive dwelling and accessory structures in disrepair; a home in the 300 block of Olmstedville Road with a roof in disrepair; a Knapp Hill Road house with the roof covered with tarps; a Foster Flats Road home with the rear portion of the roof covered with tarps; and a Route 8 structure listed as “in disrepair.”
Leggett said he had spoken to Tennyson about stricter enforcement of zoning laws, and would follow up with a letter. Tennyson was on vacation this week and unavailable for comment.
Tennyson and Leggett have been speaking about so-called “zombie homes,” often bank-owned, foreclosed homes, which according to Leggett was what precipitated the directive.
“We have a foreclosed home, the tenants are to move out, garbage was left on the property... in residential neighborhoods it causes a problem. Some of that is the responsibility of the landlord to take care of these things.
Leggett said homes owned by absentee landlords mitigate the work business groups are doing to stimulate economic growth in the community.
“That’s not fair to all the hardworking people in town, to the people who comply with the zoning laws or make a good faith effort to clean up,” Leggett said.
###
STATEWIDE PROBLEM
Warren County Economic Development Corporation President Ed Bartholomew addressed the Warren County Board of Supervisors over a year ago regarding zombie homes.
The City of Glens Falls applied for and received a grant from the state Attorney General’s office for inspection and investigation of abandoned houses. Glens Falls is now undergoing the grant process.
Last February, in Crown Point, voters passed a referendum to allow the Crown Point Central School District to purchase and demolish a beat-up house at the school entrance on Route 9N (Main Street) in Crown Point. The school district wanted to buy the house for safety and future expansion needs.
Last July, The Sun reported on the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County helping Ticonderoga address a severe issue of abandoned or seized homes centered there. Ticonderoga received $75,000 to address abandoned, vacant and zombie properties. At the time, Ticonderoga had identified 75 houses that appeared to be vacant or abandoned for a number of years.
The state Department of Financial Services maintains an online zombie property database for “vacant and abandoned properties.” By statute, properties are to be listed within 21 days of the mortgagee learned of the structure’s occupancy status.
The registry includes at minimum the current name, address and contact information of the mortgagee responsible for maintaining the vacant property; whether a foreclosure action has been filed for the property, and, if so, the date on which the foreclosure action was started; and the last known address and contact information for the mortgagor holder(s) of record.