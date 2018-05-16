Chester appoints Loon Lake safety officer

× Expand Christopher South Rich Konig was appointed last week as the new Loon Lake safety officer. Konig, who is licensed as an able-bodied seaman, has commercial experience working on small boats. His duties will be mainly educating the public about boating safety on Loon Lake.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board has appointed Richard Konig as the Loon Lake safety officer, replacing the constable who resigned last December.

After having a lake constable for 15 years, the board considered for several months whether or not to hire a peace officer, which requires 100 hours of training.

The board instead opted to hire a civilian safety officer, whose principal duties would be to educate the public on lake/boating safety, and if need be, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to report scofflaws.

Konig was hired to work the boating season, which is typically Memorial Day through Columbus Day. The terms of his employment include working not more than 300 hours, at $16 per hour, over the nearly five month season.

Konig worked at the Loon Lake boat washing station last year, which he said was good experience.

“I enjoyed it,” he said at the May 8 town board meeting.

The duties there included inspecting any boat coming to Loon Lake, including boating gear, such as anchors and life preservers, fishing gear and surveying the boater about where the boat was last.

They would also power wash boats in an effort to prevent the transfer of invasive species, such as milfoil.

While working at the washing station, Konig helped explain boating regulations to boat operators.

“We try to get people to understand the lake for recreation but we also want it to be safe,” he said.

Konig said he has his own dock on Loon Lake, where he would tie up the patrol boat belonging to the Town of Chester.

Supervisor Craig Leggett said the town would be removing the “constable” name off the boat, which is being taken out of storage and replacing it with a more appropriate (yet to be chosen) name.

Konig said he believes he will enjoy working as the lake safety officer.

“I love being on the water and I like helping out my community. I know we depend on a lot of visitors coming up and using the lake for recreation, but it also has to be a safe lake,” he said.