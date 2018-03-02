Chester board takes no action of noise, fast boats

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Chester Town Board decided not to consider ordinances related to noise and racing boats on Loon Lake. The board decided it was hard to define what is problem noise, that noise ordinances are difficult to enforce, and the sheriff’s office can already cite people for disturbing the peace without a municipal noise ordinance. The board also decided not to address a proposed ban on racing boats.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board has decided not to take action regarding limiting noise and the use of so-called racing boats on Loon Lake.

In response to citizen concerns about excessive noise, Town Clerk Mindy Conway looked up Chestertown’s noise ordinance in the town archives, Supervisor Craig Leggett said.

Conway was able to find a noise ordinance created in the 1970s, which referred to “squealing (car) tires” and loud “disco music” as violations. The ordinance was updated June 11, 2000, but it was never adopted by the governing body.

Town attorney Mark Schachner told the board he recalled some discussion of the proposed ordinance changes and the board decided it would be too difficult to enforce.

“Noise ordinances years ago were very subjective,” Schachner said.

Past ordinances contained prohibitions of noise that was, for example, loud, or obnoxious.

“What is loud or obnoxious varies with the beholder,” he said.

Schachner said the trend changed to use descriptions that were more measurable, such as setting a decibel limits during specific hours. He said the problems noted in 2000 were the expense of purchasing a decibel meter and training someone to use it.

“It can be complicated and expensive,” Schachner said.

Councilwoman Karen DuRose said she had been on the board since 2006 and recalls discussion of a noise ordinance since that time, particularly with regard to the Loon Lake area.

Councilman Larry Turcotte asked if the town had to have a noise ordinance on the books before a sheriff’s officer could write a ticket for noise. Schachner said a sheriff’s officer could issue a summons for disturbing the peace without a municipal ordinance on the books.

“Well, if there are other laws on the books I don’t think we need to get into it,” Turcotte said.

The town board also decided not to take up an attempt to ban racing boats on Loon Lake.

Schachner said proposed language described boats “designed for no other purpose” than racing. He said the problem was the owner of a boat perceived to be a racing boat would be prevented from operating it, even at slow speeds.