Chester budget passed with a net 4 cent reduction

× Expand Chestertown Town Hall

CHESTERTOWN | After considering several proposals that would break the tax cap the Chester Town Board voted to adopt a 2108 municipal budget that will remain under the cap.

The board approved an approximately $4 million budget on Nov. 20 with a local tax rate of $1.51 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.48 in 2017.

The town will see a 2 percent increase in 2018.

The grand total of appropriations for town and special districts for 2018 will be $5,355,803, with $2,037,171 to be raised by taxes.

The grand total tax rate, including all special districts, will be $8.31 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $8.35 in 2017.

The Town of Chester started the budget season able to spend only another $28,805 between 2017 and 2018.

Contractual agreements alone called for about a $27,000 increase, while healthcare costs were expected to rise by $25,000. Chestertown supervisor Craig Leggett initially proposed a budget that exceeded the cap by $132,000, and called for a 20 cent tax rate increase.

After reworking the budget several times, Leggett proposed a budget that rose only $28,143, and has a 3 cent tax rate increase. The owner of a $150,000 home will pay $226.50 in local taxes, which includes the town’s general fund, highway fund, community development fund, library and debt service.

The line items for the Chestertown and Pottersville water districts, the Riverside and North Creek fire departments, and the Loon Lake and Schroon Lake park districts, yielded a 6 cent tax rate decrease.

The Chestertown fire district tax rate will remain the same, and the Pottersville fire district tax rate will drop 1 cent. The minus 7 cents from special districts, added to the 3 cent increase in the general fund, results in a combined 4 cent tax rate decrease in 2018.

Leggett gave kudos to Councilman Mike Packer for helping to bring the budget under the cap and reduce the overall tax rate.

“Credit is due to Councilman Packer for analyzing the budget and recommending areas that can be reduced in order for the town to remain under the tax cap,” Leggett said. “Through his suggestions, we were able to cut the potential town-wide from a 10 cent increase, as proposed in the preliminary budget, down to only a 3 cent increase in the final budget. This took creative thinking and a fresh set of eyes to make it happen.”