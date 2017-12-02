Chester budget passed with a net 4 cent reduction

Chestertown Town Hall
CHESTERTOWN | After considering several proposals that would break the tax cap the Chester Town Board voted to adopt a 2108 municipal budget that will remain under the cap.
The board approved an approximately $4 million budget on Nov. 20 with a local tax rate of $1.51 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.48 in 2017.
The town will see a 2 percent increase in 2018.
The grand total of appropriations for town and special districts for 2018 will be $5,355,803, with $2,037,171 to be raised by taxes.
The grand total tax rate, including all special districts, will be $8.31 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $8.35 in 2017.
The Town of Chester started the budget season able to spend only another $28,805 between 2017 and 2018.
Contractual agreements alone called for about a $27,000 increase, while healthcare costs were expected to rise by $25,000. Chestertown supervisor Craig Leggett initially proposed a budget that exceeded the cap by $132,000, and called for a 20 cent tax rate increase.
After reworking the budget several times, Leggett proposed a budget that rose only $28,143, and has a 3 cent tax rate increase. The owner of a $150,000 home will pay $226.50 in local taxes, which includes the town’s general fund, highway fund, community development fund, library and debt service.
The line items for the Chestertown and Pottersville water districts, the Riverside and North Creek fire departments, and the Loon Lake and Schroon Lake park districts, yielded a 6 cent tax rate decrease.
The Chestertown fire district tax rate will remain the same, and the Pottersville fire district tax rate will drop 1 cent. The minus 7 cents from special districts, added to the 3 cent increase in the general fund, results in a combined 4 cent tax rate decrease in 2018.
Leggett gave kudos to Councilman Mike Packer for helping to bring the budget under the cap and reduce the overall tax rate.
“Credit is due to Councilman Packer for analyzing the budget and recommending areas that can be reduced in order for the town to remain under the tax cap,” Leggett said. “Through his suggestions, we were able to cut the potential town-wide from a 10 cent increase, as proposed in the preliminary budget, down to only a 3 cent increase in the final budget. This took creative thinking and a fresh set of eyes to make it happen.”
Leggett, the town’s budget officer, said he met with Packer and Councilwoman Karen DuRose on separate occasions and discussed possible line items to be reduced.
“There was consensus that the Parks Personnel Services line item could be reduced by delaying by three months the backfilling of positions open due to retirement,” Leggett said.
The resulting salary and benefit reductions plus some minor reductions in contractual expenses, reduced the general fund tax levy by $32,000.
The reduction in tax levy allowed the redistribution of funds to restore the tax levy for Chestertown and Pottersville Water Districts to 2017 levels. The result is the town can continue its investment in capital water projects, including the expansion of the water supply lines.
The highway fund remained unchanged from 2017, but Leggett warned of an eventual, noticeable degradation in roads, buildings, and public spaces he said would have a negative effect on the well being and prosperity of a community. He said he believes the Town of Chester will be able to continue an acceptable minimum of work and improvement of town assets.
“Our budget cannot take on all the projects, needs, and wants that are asked of the town,” Leggett said.