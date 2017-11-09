Chester budget proposed with 20 cent tax rate increase

× Expand File photo The Town of Chester is preliminarily looking at a 20 cent tax rate increase in 2018, which would be a $20 increase on a $100,000 home. Rising employee costs, including healthcare, is the main reason for the increase.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board got a look at the proposed 2018 municipal budget Nov. 1, but adjourned the public hearing without taking action.

Proposed is a $4.1 million municipal budget that includes a tax rate increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

“On a $125,000 house that would be an increase of $25 for the year,” supervisor Craig Leggett said.

The proposed 2018 tax rate would be $1.68, as opposed to $1.48 in 2017. About $1.2 million would be raised by taxes to apply to the $4.1 million in appropriations.

“Do you want me to take a hatchet to (the budget) and make sure we are not over the tax cap?” Leggett asked the town board.

Councilman Mike Packer said he was okay with exceeding the cap, but suggested reducing costs spending. Councilwoman Karen Durose suggested contracting out cemetery maintenance to reduce costs, and Councilwoman Edna Wells suggested finding more money for the YMCA.

Leggett said in order to meet the tax cap, the budget can inly increase appropriations by $167,000.

The proposed 2018 budget has an increase of over $299,000, which is $132,000 over the cap. Leggett said that amount needs to be cut to get to the tax cap, but it might result in reducing services.

The largest single increase in costs to the Town of Chester are employee benefits, which would increase by $77,199 in 2018.

Health insurance costs increased 33 percent for 2018, said the supervisor.

Other health costs, which includes $40,000 for the North Warren EMS, will rise a total of $41,340.

State Sen. Betty Little told county lawmakers on Oct. 31 that in the absence of volunteers, towns would be forced to pay more for EMS services, Leggett said.

Leggett said a $19,837 increase in recreation costs was, in part, due to payouts for vacation time for two employees who are retiring.

The finance line item was increasing $16,114 due to salary, healthcare and retirement contributions for the assessor.

Leggett said he had to add $18,516 for debt service to pay for a new boiler for the municipal center.

He said he put $7,000 in the budget for improving the intersection of St. Rt. 9 and Olmstedville Road, and another $2,000 for the basketball court in Pottersville, although he knows more funding could be appropriated.