Chester budget won’t break the cap

CHESTERTOWN | As the saying goes, the third time is the charm.

That seems to be the case for the Chestertown budget, as supervisor Craig Leggett took a preliminary spending plan that exceeded the cap by $132,000 and will present a budget that clocks in under the state-mandated ceiling.

On Nov. 1, Leggett introduced a 2018 budget that would include a 20 cent tax rate increase.

The Town of Chester budget could be increased by about $28,000 from 2017, but 2018 appropriations still grew over $40,000.

The following week, Leggett cut $20,000 off that figure, which would result in a 10 cent tax rate increase.

Following the Nov. 14 regular town board meeting, Leggett said he would bring back a budget that would not exceed the tax cap, adding that it was not easy to do.

“This is a very fiscally conservative budget,” he said.

Leggett started a budget officer’s report saying, “The Town of Chester is feeling the pinch.”

He said the cap not only limits what the town can spend, but it also limits what the town can do.

While costs continue to increase, town revenues remain flat, which he said puts the town between a rock and a hard place.

“The immediate question is do we cut services or break the tax cap?” he said.

Leggett said the 2018 budget is a “bare bones” budget that has absorbed fixed costs, reduced personnel costs and discretionary spending, avoided debt, and invested in infrastructure.

Fixed costs between the general fund and highway department have increased $151,000, or 3 percent over 2017. Leggett reduced discretionary spending by $51,000, leaving $100,000 to be covered by revenue increases, including the tax levy.

The budget could only be raised $28,805 over 2017 without breaking the tax cap. Sales tax, the town’s largest single source of revenue, held steady at $1.8 million, despite the county seeing an increase in sales tax revenue.

Other revenue sources, including the landfill fees, mortgage tax, and fines were expected to be level.

“Altogether, the town-wide budget needs to raise $1.171 million in property taxes in 2018,” Leggett said.

Leggett said taxes are down in the Chestertown (.46 cents) and Pottersville (13 cents) water districts. The Loon Lake and Schroon Lake park district taxes were down by 6 cents and 1 cent respectively. Taxes were also down in the North Creek and Riverside fire districts.

The final budget, which does not exceed the tax levy cap, will be voted on in a special meet for that purpose, on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.