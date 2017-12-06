Chester cuts ribbons on new boiler, forest area

× Expand A metal silo will hold hardwood pellets to be fed into Chestertown’s new biomass boiler. The boiler, which is the first project in the state using a hardwood burning boiler and a steam heat storage system, is being paid for mainly with NYSERDA and USDA grant money.

CHESTERTOWN | The town formally unveiled its new wood-pellet burning boiler and the acquisition of 104 acres of forest to town holdings last Thursday.

Former Chestertown supervisor Fred Monroe cut the ribbon to ceremonially introduce the new unit, the acquisition of which started during his tenure as town supervisor.

The biomass boiler can burn various types of bio-fuels, such as walnut shells. But the plan is to burn only premium hardwood pellets from a regional distributor.

State and local officials praised the installation of the system for its efficiency and because it will use a locally-sourced fuel rather than relying on imported heating oil.

“We want to respect our environment and respect our resources while putting them to good use,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

The town will continue to maintain an oil-fueled system, which will act as a back-up to the biomass boiler. Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said the town would save the cost of about 11,000 gallons of fuel oil each year due to burning hardwood pellets.

The $640,000 project is being funded with a 75 percent grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

× Expand The Town of Chester has added 104 acres of forest to the recreation department inventory. The Cunningham family sold the land to the town for $65,000, and Peckham Industries donated $50,000 of the purchase price. Pictured above: John Peckham of Peckham Industries and Dick Cunningham representing the Cunningham family are joined by family members and elected officials at a ceremony on Nov. 29.

RIBBON CUT FOR COMMUNITY FOREST

John Peckham, of Peckham Industries, and Dick Cunningham representing the Cunningham family, cut the ribbon for a 104-acre tract of forest purchased by the Town of Chester for addition to the Recreation Department department.

The Cunningham family sold the parcel of land, which includes existing snowmobile trails, to the Town of Chester for $65,000.

Peckham Industries contributed $50,000 to the purchase of the property, which had been in the Cunningham family for 150 years.

“You’ve taken the destiny of the land in your own hands,” said Jerry Delaney from the Northern Forest Center. “This is the best way to manage a forest in a community - taking the forest and doing what is best for (the community).”

Peckham said his family has been in Chestertown for almost 50 years, and called the local management of natural resources “incredible.”

Cunningham expressed personal satisfaction in knowing the family forest was now becoming a public recreation area.

“I am please the land will bring peace and joy to so many people,” Cunningham said.