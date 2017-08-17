Chester dinged in state audit

× Expand Town of Chester supervisor Craig Leggett said the Office of State Comptroller audit for Jan. 1, 2015 to Oct. 31, 2016 was good overall, but some accounting practices need corrective action.

CHESTERTOWN | An audit by the state comptroller’s office has revealed Town of Chester employees spent nearly $10,000 without getting prior approval, and spent nearly $2,000 without getting a receipt.

The report, which was for the period of Jan. 1, 2015 to Oct. 31, 2016, also said the justice’s cash “exceeded known liabilities” in each of the 22 months covered by the audit by an average of $15,700.

“The clerk and justice believe the excess cash related to old outstanding and unreturned bail,” read the report. “However, because they maintained poor records, they could not accurately determine the composition of the unidentified balance in the bank account.”

The state comptroller’s office reviewed 676 computerized receipts totaling $121,921 and found they were “issued in sequential order, deposited in a timely manner and accurately reported to the Justice Court Fund,” with the exceptions noted.

The report said the town did not have receipts for 12 purchases made by employees on a town credit card totaling $1,916. In addition, employees were “not required to obtain prior authorization to make 204 reimbursed purchases totaling $9,078.”

The report also suggested the practice of employees using personal funds for purchases and seeking reimbursement be stopped.

The Town of Chester has two general credit cards with limits of $2,000 each, and two store credit cards: one with a limit of $3,200 and one with a limit of $5,000.

The town also has retail lines of credit for $6,000 and $10,000.

The report says the bookkeeper had custody of the credit cards and access to both lines of credit and allowed other employees to use them.

“The Board did not specifically authorize the bookkeeper to do so or establish policies and procedures over their use.”

The report says the bookkeeper did not record and track the custody of the credit cards or monitor their use.

Supervisor Craig Leggett told the board members at their meeting on Aug. 8 his office had already responded to the audit, and despite needing a corrective action plan, the overall results of the audit were good.

“The Town of Chester either has taken or is in the process of taking the steps described in our response to the items brought up in the Report of Examination,” Leggett wrote in the town’s official response.

The Office of the State Comptroller made three key recommendations in its report:

Determine why the justice’s cash exceeds known liabilities and remit any unidentified funds to the Office of the State Comptroller’s Justice Court Fund (JCF).

Ensure the court receives three credit card authorizations totaling $533 that were not deposited.

Adopt policies and procedures that limit the use and reimbursement of personal funds used for town purchases.