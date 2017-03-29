Chester leaders considering purchase of forest lands

CHESTERTOWN — With the intent of boosting the area’s quality of life, economy and the environment, town of Chester officials are considering acquiring more woodlands as a new community forest.

The planned purchase of the 100-or-so acres of woodlands is the topic of an upcoming public information session set for 7 p.m. Thursday March 30 in the town library, located in the second floor of the Chester Municipal Center.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Julie Renaud Evans of the Northern Forest Center to explain the proposal and describe the benefits of municipal woodlands.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett declined to reveal the location of the forested plot, as the purchase would be subject to price negotiation.

“This proposal is still in the discussion stage,” he said.

The proposed community forest would join the two wooded plots now owned by the town, one adjacent to the town hall, and the other incorporating Dynamite Hill.

Leggett said that municipal forest lands enhance the town’s overall sustainability, as they offer a wealth of economic and social benefits while protecting the environment, preserving wildlife habitat and conserving scenic views.

He said that selective timber cutting through the upcoming years would help preserve traditional local jobs of loggers, while the woodlands would also create tourism-related employment as well as enhancing recreational opportunities of both local citizens and visitors.

Leggett said that forest products are a mainstay of the local economy, yet forest lands in the region are increasingly becoming fragmented, which threatens their commercial viability. Also, preserving large forested plots provides economic stability, regardless of the fluctuations in the international commodity markets for paper products.

“Our proposal of acquiring new woodlands is part of an integrated strategy to stabilize our forest-based economy here,” he said. “Imagine if any of our region’s paper companies stopped taking pulp — what would happen to the low-grade wood?”

Part of this strategy, initiated by former town supervisor Fred Monroe, is for the town to boost the use of pulp as a heating fuel. With this in mind, Monroe launched an initiative to install a wood-pellet boiler for town municipal center. The new heating system is expected to be operational soon, Leggett said.

Another primary benefit to owning a new plot of woodlands is to provide additional recreational opportunities, he added.

“Part of our strategic plan is becoming even more well-known as a great destination for recreation,” he said, noting that more than 21,000 people have signed in at the trailhead of the Chester Challenge, a network of eight trails throughout the town. These woodland trails, which scale a half-dozen local mountains, are complemented by the Chester Creek trails and the Caroline Fish/Dynamite Hill trail system, Leggett said.

“It’s been proven there’s a considerable demand for easily accessible trails, and this new community forest would add to our very popular recreational assets,” he said.