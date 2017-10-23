Chester OKs $47,700 to kill black flies

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Chester Town Board took action on a number of items, Oct. 10, including approval of a contract for Bioconservation, Inc., to kill black flies. Supervisor Craig Leggett said there is a possibility the town might have to exceed the budget cap if efforts to cut expenses fail.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board voted unanimously to spend $47,700 for a three-year contract with Bioconservation, Inc., for treating for black fly larvae in local waterways.

Bioconservation, Inc., operated by Kathy Vanselow, was the lone bidder for the service.

The contract will cost the town $15,900 per year, or $47,700, over the life of the contract, for BTI application.

Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, known as BTI, is a bacteria that is introduced to streams and kills black fly larvae.

SEPTIC VARIANCE

The town board, acting as the local board of health, approved a septic variance without conditions, Oct. 10.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the Gleason application for 649 Atateka Dr. The application was to replace a faulty waste water system, replace an undersized 1,000-gallon septic tank, and eliminate other nonconformities.

TAX CAP

Following a public hearing, the town board voted 5-0 to pass a resolution allowing the town to override the state mandated tax levy limit.

Attorney Mark Schachner said passing the resolution did not mean the town would exceed the cap, but the resolution was necessary in the event it needed to.

This year the amount the town can raise by taxation is capped at 1.84 percent above 2017. Supervisor Craig Leggett said there is a possibility the town will have to exceed the budget cap in 2018.

The budget, he said, could only increase by $28,500 over the 2017 budget, and it was already just $22 under the cap.

The board also accepted a bid of $1,500 for a 2003 Ford F-250 truck.

MAINTENANCE ITEMS

Under “Pottersville maintenance items,” which has been added to the regular agenda, Pottersville resident Pat Powers asked about the town’s progress in dealing with the Pottersville Garage.

Powers has complained about the appearance of many vehicles along the property and across the street.

Leggett said he and the zoning official had a meeting scheduled with the owner of the garage.

Asked about the meeting, Leggett said, “The town is serious about zoning compliance, and serious about working with citizens of our town on working toward compliance. It’s a process that takes patience but in the end it demonstrates that we are one community that works together with its residents.”