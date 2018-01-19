Chester super offers ‘State of the Town’ address

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Chestertown supervisor Craig Leggett gave the annual State of the Town address on Jan. 9 in Chester Town Hall. Some of the accomplishments mentioned were preparing a 2017 budget that is under the spending cap, installing a new biomass wood pellet boiler in town hall, and starting work on an economic development initiative.

CHESTERTOWN | Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett outlined 2017 highlights in his annual State of the Town address, including passing a budget that was below the cap and the installation of a new biomass boiler in town hall.

As part of the town’s organizational meeting on Jan. 9, the supervisor mentioned the adoption of the 2018 budget that was below the tax cap and held the tax levy to 2 percent.

He also said the town went through a state audit and was found to be in “good shape” with only minor policy adjustments to be made.

Leggett also mentioned the biomass wood pellet boiler, which was installed and went online in November.

The $600,000 project is being paid for mainly through grant money.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony in November, speakers praised the project for local sustainability, using fuel pellets produced in New York state. The biomass boiler became the primary heating source for town hall, with the existing oil-fuel boiler remaining as a back-up system.

At the same time, the town acquired a 104 acre forest tract named the Cunningham Community Forest.

Leggett praised the Cunningham family, which sold the property to Chester for only $65,000, and the Peckham family, which donated $50,000 toward the purchase price.

Leggett mentioned an economic development initiative started in the spring, which includes gathering information that will be used to identify and select specific projects for the town.

The Chester Town Board also held its first ever regular board meeting at the Pottersville Firehouse on July 11.

Leggett said the board would continue to have two meetings per year in Pottersville - one in the spring and one in the fall.

Word of Life Bible Institute president Roger Peace said when contacted Jan. 10, the institute would provide a meeting space in the event the fire hall was unavailable for a town board meeting.

Other accomplishments highlighted in Leggett’s address include: Updating the town’s employee handbook; improvements to the Pottersville Water District water; completing the Dynamite Hill timber harvest four months earlier than projected and removing 21 tons of Eurasian milfoil out of Loon Lake.

Some of the goals Leggett outlined for 2018 include developing a five-year budget plan; establishing a Friends Lake Aquatic Plant Control District; continuing to upgrade the Pottersville Water District supply system and updating zoning ordinances, and making progress on broadband expansion to unserved areas of the town.